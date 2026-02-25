ROKFORM Launches Rugged Case and Screen Protectors for Samsung Galaxy S26

ROKFORM

Feb 25, 2026, 14:57 ET

Military-grade drop protection, pocket-friendly design, MAGMAX™ and RokLock™ mounting

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM today launched the Rugged Case for the Samsung Galaxy S26 phone lineup along with tempered glass screen protectors. Combining impact-resistant polycarbonate and shock-cushioning TPU, the Rugged Case offers military-grade drop protection in a sleek, lightweight design.

ROKFORM'S Rugged Case for the Samsung Galaxy S26 phone lineup combines impact-resistant polycarbonate and shock-cushioning TPU, offering military-grade drop protection in a sleek, lightweight design.
"ROKFORM's Rugged Case for Samsung Galaxy S26 delivers tough protection without unnecessary bulk," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO. "With easy-press buttons and textured grips for enhanced usability, plus compatibility with our expanding ecosystem of magnetic and twist-lock mounts, users get hands-free versatility for everyday use."

Available for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, S26+, and S26, the Rugged Case features three sets of N52 neodymium magnets, enabling the case to easily mount to any magnetic surface in any orientation. The Rugged Case is also compatible with MagSafe® accessories, and when paired with ROKFORM's MAGMAX™ accessories, achieves a magnetic hold that is significantly stronger than MagSafe® alone. Supports full S Pen functionality with the included non-magnetic center plug.

RokLock™, ROKFORM's patented twist-lock system, provides the most reliable mounting to the company's mounting solutions including car, bike, and motorcycle mounts.

ROKFORM's Screen Protectors deliver unmatched defense with Japanese 9H tempered glass technology, providing peak scratch and impact protection while maintaining full touch sensitivity in an ultra-slim 0.33mm design. Engineered for durability and crystal-clear clarity, this premium screen protector safeguards devices against everyday scratches, fingerprints, and smudges.

The Rugged Case for the Samsung Galaxy S26 is available now on rokform.com.

About ROKFORM:
Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team has bootstrapped its way to becoming a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. It is based in Irvine, California. With 14 patents and counting, ROKFORM remains a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche, with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters, and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience them. Learn more at rokform.com.

Contact:
Haley Lush
775-204-7975
[email protected]

