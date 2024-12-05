ROKFORM Introduces The Magnetic Tripod Phone Mount And Adapter For Content Creators And Photographers

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM, a leader in premium handheld innovations, launched its latest accessory designed for content creators and photographers: the Magnetic Tripod Phone Mount and Adapter. The all-new mount combines functionality, versatility, and durability and is designed to solve common mounting frustrations and inefficiencies faced by content creators and photographers.

Meet the Magnetic Tripod Phone Mount and Adapter from ROKFORM: a game-changer for content creators and photographers. Durable, versatile, and easy to use, this mount offers a stable hold, effortless phone snap-on/off functionality, and a 360° pivot for the perfect shot every time. Meet the Magnetic Tripod Phone Mount and Adapter from ROKFORM: a game-changer for content creators and photographers. Durable, versatile, and easy to use, this mount offers a stable hold, effortless phone snap-on/off functionality, and a 360° pivot for the perfect shot every time.

"Our goal was to solve tripod users' daily problems," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO. "From eliminating the hassle of screwing mounts on and off, to ensuring clean, unobstructed shots, we've redefined what a tripod mount can do. Our mount delivers precision, ease, and adaptability in a way that no other mount can."

Unlike conventional tripod mounts, ROKFORM's Magnetic Tripod Phone Mount and Adapter is built for versatility, magnetically mounting compatible smartphones, and adapting to mount small DSLRs, and mirrorless cameras. Whether capturing videos or stills, the mount's magnetic design makes mounting easy and efficient, enabling users to focus on their creativity.

The combination of ROKFORM's magnetic adapter, MagSafe compatibility, and the included cable allows users to stay charged while filming (requires a power source). A 25mm ball head magnetic base enables 360-degree pivoting for capturing shots at any angle, while the included extender ensures tripods stay out of frame for clean, professional-quality wide angle and close-up shots.

The mount incorporates powerful N52 magnets for added versatility, providing a secure 32-pound pull force for attachment to any magnetic surface. An included 3M adhesive-backed metal plate makes non-magnetic surfaces reliable mounting points. Users can snap the mount on and off effortlessly, making it a perfect tool for dynamic shoots or on-the-go adjustments.

The Magnetic Tripod Phone Mount and Adapter is now available at rokform.com.

About ROKFORM: Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team has bootstrapped its way to becoming a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. Based in Irvine, California, ROKFORM has 15 patents and counting and remains a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche, with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters, and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience products firsthand. Learn more at rokform.com.

Media Contact:

Haley Lush

7752047975

[email protected]

SOURCE ROKFORM