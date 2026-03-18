ROKFORM Launches Five Power Products To Expand Its Mobile Device Charging Ecosystem

IRVINE, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM announced the launch of five new power accessories designed to keep phones, tablets, and laptops charged at home, on the road, and around the world. The lineup, which ranges from $19.99 to $99.99, includes wall, car, and wireless charging options.

ROKFORM's Car Screen Phone Mount Charger ($99.99) is designed for vehicles with large center screens, including Tesla vehicles, the mount combines MagSafe®-compatible magnets with 15W wireless charging and a fully-adjustable viewing angle for hands-free navigation and calls. ROKFORM's PowerTrip™ Travel Charger Kit ($99.99) is built for fast, reliable power in a compact setup, the kit bundles a 5,000mAh power bank, a 65W fast charger, two USB-C cables, and international plug adapters for the U.K., EU, and Australia in a protective zippered bag.

"Our customers already trust ROKFORM to protect and mount their devices, and now we're giving them the same level of quality and reliability when it comes to keeping those devices charged," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO. "These five accessories help customers keep their devices powered at their desk, in their car, or halfway around the world, all within one ecosystem that's designed to seamlessly work together."

Accessories include:

Car Screen Phone Mount Charger ($99.99): Designed for vehicles with large center screens, including Tesla vehicles, the mount combines MagSafe®-compatible magnets with 15W wireless charging and a fully-adjustable viewing angle for hands-free navigation and calls.

Designed for vehicles with large center screens, including Tesla vehicles, the mount combines MagSafe®-compatible magnets with 15W wireless charging and a fully-adjustable viewing angle for hands-free navigation and calls. PowerTrip™ Travel Charger Kit ($99.99): Built for fast, reliable power in a compact setup, the kit bundles a 5,000mAh power bank, a 65W fast charger, two USB-C cables, and international plug adapters for the U.K., EU, and Australia in a protective zippered bag.

Built for fast, reliable power in a compact setup, the kit bundles a 5,000mAh power bank, a 65W fast charger, two USB-C cables, and international plug adapters for the U.K., EU, and Australia in a protective zippered bag. 3-in-1 Foldable Wireless Charger ($99.99): A foldable charging stand that powers an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, delivering up to 15W of fast wireless charging in a compact, travel-ready design.

A foldable charging stand that powers an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, delivering up to 15W of fast wireless charging in a compact, travel-ready design. PowerTrip™ 65W GaN Fast Charger ($49.99): Designed for serious power in a compact form, this GaN-powered wall charger delivers up to 65W of fast charging for phones, tablets, and laptops. Ideal for desk setups, travel bags, or everyday wall charging, it features two UBC-C ports and one USB-A port for versatile multi-device charging.

Designed for serious power in a compact form, this GaN-powered wall charger delivers up to 65W of fast charging for phones, tablets, and laptops. Ideal for desk setups, travel bags, or everyday wall charging, it features two UBC-C ports and one USB-A port for versatile multi-device charging. 30W Dual USB-C Car Charger ($19.99): Delivers fast, reliable power to two USB-C devices at the same time in a compact design built for cars, trucks, and life on the move.

The full line of power accessories is available on rokform.com.

About ROKFORM:

Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team has bootstrapped its way to becoming a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. It is based in Irvine, California. With 14 patents and counting, ROKFORM remains a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche, with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters, and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience them. Learn more at rokform.com.

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SOURCE ROKFORM