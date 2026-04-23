ROKFORM Launches Rugged Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7

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ROKFORM

Apr 23, 2026, 08:37 ET

Complete foldable protection with six-foot drop rating, MAGMAX™ magnetic grip, RokLock® twist-lock mounting

IRVINE, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM today launched the Rugged Case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, ROKFORM's first case engineered specifically for a foldable phone. Built with a lean, two-piece shell design, the Rugged Case delivers six-foot drop protection, textured side grips, and full hinge coverage.

"Users finally get the full ROKFORM experience — incredible drop protection, RokLock® mounting, and MAGMAX™ magnetic strength, all in a design built specifically around the unique needs of a foldable device," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO.

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The new ROKFORM Rugged Case delivers complete foldable protection with a six-foot drop rating, MAGMAX™ magnetic grip, and RokLock® twist-lock mounting.
The new ROKFORM Rugged Case delivers complete foldable protection with a six-foot drop rating, MAGMAX™ magnetic grip, and RokLock® twist-lock mounting.
The new ROKFORM Rugged Case delivers complete foldable protection with a six-foot drop rating, MAGMAX™ magnetic grip, and RokLock® twist-lock mounting.
The new ROKFORM Rugged Case delivers complete foldable protection with a six-foot drop rating, MAGMAX™ magnetic grip, and RokLock® twist-lock mounting.

The Rugged Case locks together to protect the outer screen, back, and spine of the Galaxy Z Fold7, and is engineered to guard the phone's critical hinge from drops and impacts. The case exceeds military-grade drop protection standards from six feet, with a dual-layer build and reinforced corners designed to absorb real-world impact.

ROKFORM's patented RokLock® twist-lock system makes its debut in a case for a foldable device, providing rock-solid, wobble-free connection to ROKFORM's full ecosystem of car, bike, and motorcycle mounts. Combined with MAGMAX™ magnets, which deliver 3x more holding strength versus standard MagSafe® magnets, users get an ultra-secure magnetic grip for mounting and accessories alike.

Designed for everyday convenience, textured side grips provide confident one-handed handling. The case is compatible with all ROKFORM wireless chargers and most wireless Qi chargers.

The Rugged Case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 is available now on rokform.com.

About ROKFORM:
Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team has bootstrapped its way to becoming a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. It is based in Irvine, California. With nearly 20 patents, ROKFORM remains a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche, with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters, and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience them. Learn more at rokform.com.

Media Contact:
Haley Lush
775-204-7975
[email protected]

SOURCE ROKFORM

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