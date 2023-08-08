ROKFORM Launches MagSafe® Compatible Universal Adapter With Strongest Magnetic Hold Available

News provided by

ROKFORM

08 Aug, 2023, 08:31 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM, the maker of premium handheld innovations for those who take action seriously, today introduced the MagSafe® Compatible Universal Adapter, allowing customers to utilize the benefits of ROKFORM's extra strength MAGMAX™ MagSafe® compatible mounting and the patented RokLock twist lock mounting without needing a ROKFORM phone case.

Continue Reading
Unlock the power and flexibility of MagSafe® and RokLock™ technology, together for the first time in ROKFORM's MagSafe® Compatible Universal Adapter
Unlock the power and flexibility of MagSafe® and RokLock™ technology, together for the first time in ROKFORM's MagSafe® Compatible Universal Adapter
Unlock the power and flexibility of MagSafe® and RokLock™ technology, together for the first time in ROKFORM's MagSafe® Compatible Universal Adapter
Unlock the power and flexibility of MagSafe® and RokLock™ technology, together for the first time in ROKFORM's MagSafe® Compatible Universal Adapter

"ROKFORM created the MagSafe® Compatible Universal Adapter to achieve what others have not, a powerful magnetic hold in a thin, light, and slim design," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO. "We know not everyone has a ROKFORM case, now anyone with a flat back case can utilize what we're known for: magnetic strength and a range of secure, twist lock mounts. This isn't ROKFORM's first universal adapter, but it's our strongest and best."

ROKFORM designed its latest universal adapter to be at least 2x stronger than any other adapter currently on the market. The MagSafe® Compatible Universal Adapter allows for mounting to all the company's twist lock and magnetic mounting accessories for cars, bikes, and motorcycles, along with instant, secure mounting to any magnetic surface.

With a thin design of less than five millimeters, it adds minimal bulk and is compatible with any iPhone case that's flat and smooth and can be used on an iPhone without a case. The adapter pairs with a variety of ROKFORM MagSafe® accessories like the FUZION Magnetic MagSafe® Wallet with Stand, the MagSafe® Sport Ring with Stand, and a variety of MagSafe® Compatible mounts.

ROKFORM creates premium phone cases and accessories made for everyday convenience. For more information, visit rokform.com.

About ROKFORM: Founded in 2010, ROKFORM®'s small but dedicated team have bootstrapped their way to become a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. Based in Irvine, California. With over 10 patents and counting, ROKFORM continues to be a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience products. For more information, visit rokform.com.

Contact:
Haley Lush
7753136135
[email protected]

SOURCE ROKFORM

Also from this source

ROKFORM Introduces a Magnetic Phone Case for Golf, the First-Ever, Made for the New Galaxy S23 Series

ROKFORM® Launches MagSafe® Compatible Sport Ring

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.