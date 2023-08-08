ROKFORM Launches MagSafe® Compatible Universal Adapter With Strongest Magnetic Hold Available

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM , the maker of premium handheld innovations for those who take action seriously, today introduced the MagSafe® Compatible Universal Adapter, allowing customers to utilize the benefits of ROKFORM's extra strength MAGMAX™ MagSafe® compatible mounting and the patented RokLock twist lock mounting without needing a ROKFORM phone case.

"ROKFORM created the MagSafe® Compatible Universal Adapter to achieve what others have not, a powerful magnetic hold in a thin, light, and slim design," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO. "We know not everyone has a ROKFORM case, now anyone with a flat back case can utilize what we're known for: magnetic strength and a range of secure, twist lock mounts. This isn't ROKFORM's first universal adapter, but it's our strongest and best."

ROKFORM designed its latest universal adapter to be at least 2x stronger than any other adapter currently on the market. The MagSafe® Compatible Universal Adapter allows for mounting to all the company's twist lock and magnetic mounting accessories for cars, bikes, and motorcycles, along with instant, secure mounting to any magnetic surface.

With a thin design of less than five millimeters, it adds minimal bulk and is compatible with any iPhone case that's flat and smooth and can be used on an iPhone without a case. The adapter pairs with a variety of ROKFORM MagSafe® accessories like the FUZION Magnetic MagSafe® Wallet with Stand, the MagSafe® Sport Ring with Stand, and a variety of MagSafe® Compatible mounts.

ROKFORM creates premium phone cases and accessories made for everyday convenience. For more information, visit rokform.com .

About ROKFORM: Founded in 2010, ROKFORM®'s small but dedicated team have bootstrapped their way to become a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. Based in Irvine, California. With over 10 patents and counting, ROKFORM continues to be a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience products. For more information, visit rokform.com .

