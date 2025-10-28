Rokmaster Closes Final Tranche of Flow-Through Financing

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche (the "Final Tranche") of its non-brokered flow-through financing announced on October 7, 2025 (the "FT Financing"). The Final Tranche involved the issuance of 6,400,000 FT units at a price of $0.04 per FT unit (a "FT Unit") for gross proceeds of $256,000. The total raised from the FT Financing is $714,000 being the aggregate of the $458,000 from the first tranche, announced on October 16, 2025, and the Final Tranche.

Each FT Unit issued in the Final Tranche is comprised of one flow-through common share (the "FT Share") plus one-half (1/2) non-transferable non-flow-through share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "NFT Warrant"). Each NFT Warrant is exercisable to purchase one additional non-flow-through common share of the Company (the "NFT Warrant Share") at $0.06 for a period of two years expiring on October 24, 2027.

The FT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). The gross proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used by the Company to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" (within the meaning of the Tax Act) which could include up to $100,000 for prospecting and field expenses and geological consulting fees to arm's length parties and up to $500,000 for drilling. None of the gross proceeds raised from the FT Financing will be used for investor relations activities.

The securities issued pursuant to the Final Tranche are subject to a four-month and one day hold period expiring on February 25, 2026.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

President & Chief Executive Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future vents or results or otherwise.

SOURCE Rokmaster Resources Corp.