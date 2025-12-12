Rokmaster Provides Update on Selkirk Project and Silver Mineralization Targets on other Projects

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update for its 100% owned Selkirk Project, as well as an overview of the silver potential on other projects in the Company's portfolio.

The Selkirk Project is comprised of three properties located north of Revelstoke in southeastern British Columbia (Figure 1). These three properties have been steadily advanced by Rokmaster since 2021 with positive results generated from geological mapping, prospecting, channel sampling, and soil sampling.

Field work completed on the Downie Gold Property in 2025 confirmed the southern end of the previously mapped of a meter-scale pyrrhotite-diopside-garnet skarn horizon which has a strike length of approximately 2.0 km1. Rock grab samples collected from near the northern and southern limits of the FIM skarn horizon returned elevated tungsten and molybdenum results (Figure 2). The Downie Gold Property also hosts Ag-Au-Pb-Zn vein and replacement mineralization in the Melt and KJ Zones where a Multi-year Area Based ("MYAB") exploration permit allowing for drilling is approved until October 2027.

Ten kilometers south of the Downie Gold Property, the Keystone Property hosts numerous occurrences of replacement and vein-hosted sphalerite and galena mineralization which were discovered throughout a large area during field work programs conducted between 2021 and 2024 (Figure 3). The Keystone Property also holds a MYAB exploration permit allowing for drilling until October 2027.

The Company holds other Properties which also have high potential for silver mineralization. The Duncan Lake Project principally features large targets for lead-zinc mineralization. Deposits in the Kootenay Arc with similar mineralization to Duncan Lake were not known to host significant silver mineralization which led to historical operators often not assaying for silver. In 2022, Rokmaster completed three drillholes north of the historic Duncan Mine and intersected broad intervals of elevated silver concentrations within the semi-massive pyrite-sphalerite-galena mineralization defining the No.7 and No.8 Zones in the east limb of the Duncan Anticline (news release dated May 17, 2022). The No.3 to No.1 showings were trenched and channel sampled in 2025 which also returned silver concentrations well above the average for Kootenay Arc type Pb-Zn deposits (news release dated October 16, 2025).

The Duncan Lake camp was originally explored for high-grade silver mineralization occurring proximal to the Duncan Anticline first discovered between 1890 and 1900. Historical mines such as the Surprise, Lavina, and Mag Zone were small producers of high-grade silver up to 1,555 g/t Ag2 and developed prior to the recognition of the Pb-Zn mineralization in the district which was discovered later in the 1950's. Recent work by the Company at the Mag Zone, which is presently the only exposed occurrence of Pb-Zn-Ag mineralization on the west limb of the Duncan Anticline, repeatedly returns high silver concentrations in assays (Figure 4).

Rock samples taken on the Big Copper Property from adits, trenches, drill holes, and outcrop exposures distributed along a 4.5 km deformation zone contain coincident copper and silver mineralization. Assay results from the 2023 soil sampling program suggest the southern portion of the Property is prospective for galena and silver, which may assist in vectoring towards the core of a possible sedimentary Cu-Ag system (Figure 5).

Furthermore, there are several silver-rich epithermal vein occurrences on the Company's Nechako Project with results up to 614 g/t Ag over 1.2 m and 1,001 g/t Ag over 1.0 m, see new releases dated November 24, 2025 and October 1, 2024 respectively.

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments:

"Rokmaster has assembled a solid land position in southeastern British Columbia over the last decade with the Selkirk, Duncan Lake, and Big Copper Projects. All three Projects show strong potential for critical metals and recent market trends suggest promising opportunities for silver focused exploration. The limited work on the Selkirk Project has returned strong assay results in each successive field work program. The Duncan Lake Project offers promising opportunities for substantial silver mineralization which was overlooked by previous operators who worked under different market conditions than those experienced today. The target for Big Copper is substantial sedimentary Cu-Ag mineralization. All these projects have enticing targets, great access, and drill permits in place."

Footnote 1: Vanderpoll, W. 1982. 1982 FIM Claims Assessment Report. BC Assessment Report Database #11164.

Footnote 2: Fyles, J.T. 1964. Geology of the Duncan Lake Area, Lardeau District, British Columbia. BCGS Bulletin No.49.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P.Geo. who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

Corporate Update

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Malana as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company, effective today, following the resignation of Dennis Cojuco as the Company's CFO.

For more than a decade, Mr. Cojuco has served as Rokmaster's CFO supporting the company through projects around the world and helping guide its growth across multiple jurisdictions and major development initiatives. The Board and management thank Mr. Cojuco for his longstanding service, professionalism, and commitment to the company.

Mr. Malana brings over 20 years of international experience in financial management, financial reporting and general corporate governance. He has held senior financial executive positions across several industries including natural resources, biotechnology and manufacturing. Mr. Malana holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Concordia University in Montreal and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (Certified Management Accountant).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

President & Chief Executive Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future vents or results or otherwise.

SOURCE Rokmaster Resources Corp.