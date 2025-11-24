Rokmaster Samples 614 g/t Ag over 1.2 m on the Fox-Coconut Property and Provides Update on Nechako Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Fox-Coconut and Mystery properties within the Nechako Project.

The Nechako Project is located in west-central British Columbia within the prolific Stikine terrane with several past producing deposits and advanced development projects in the region (Figure 1). Rokmaster has options to acquire up to a 100% interest on three road-accessible properties (Mystery, Fox-Coconut, and Hanson) which when combined totals 27,178 hectares (271 km2). Despite significant improvements in access by logging and in outcrop exposure by fires, the region remains an underexplored portion of the productive Stikine terrane.

Field work in 2025 included trenching and channel sampling the NW structure on the Fox-Coconut Property and additional exploration on the Mystery Property. Trenching on the Coconut Property uncovered a structurally controlled zone of high-grade gold and silver mineralization known as the NW Structure. Four trenches exposed highly strained and oxidized andesite tuff hosting boxwork quartz-limonite-barite veining near a contact with quartz monzonite. Several channel samples from trenches CT2501 and CT2502, which are separated by 45 m along strike, returned high-grade silver mineralization as shown in the table below and in Figure 2.

Trench Sample

Type Au g/t Ag g/t Length

(m) CT2501 Channel 0.75 614.0 1.2 CT2502 Channel 0.24 497.0 2.5



Notes to Table: 1. Widths reported are sampled widths, such that true thicknesses are unknown. 2. Samples were prepared and analyzed by MSALABS in Langley BC. After preparation, samples were analyzed for Au by 30 g Fire Assay AAS finish (method FAS-111), Ag by 4-acid digest single element (ore grade method ICF-6Ag) and ICP 34 for elements including Zn, Pb and Ag by 4-acid digestion of a 0.25 g subsample with ICP-ES finish (method ICP-230).



Work on the Mystery Property in 2025 included multiple phases of prospecting and mapping which collected rock grab and soil samples for geochemical, spectral, and geochronology analysis. The B2 Zone returned elevated Cu-Mo-Au assay results associated with pyrite-chalcopyrite D-veining in the strongly magnetite and potassic altered andesite host which has limited exposure. Further Cu-Mo-Au mineralization in similar style was discovered in the B3 Zone located approximately 800 to the southeast, with the distance between blanketed by glacial till cover (Figure 3). Further prospecting found new molybdenite mineralization hosted in monzonite north of the Ford Anomaly and expanded the footprint of argillic altered felsic volcanic rocks to the west. The high-resolution magnetic survey was subject to a 3D inversion which offers multiple targets with coincident anomalous surface geochemistry for follow-up. The Ford Anomaly occurs near the northern end of the large area of sericite- and pyrite-altered Kasalka Group rhyolite and hosts a large Cu-Au soil anomaly coincident with the margins of the magnetic feature. The area is also near the southern contact of a monzonite stock which belongs to the fertile late cretaceous Bulkley suite, which is associated with porphyry Cu-Mo-Au-Ag mineralization at the nearby Huckleberry, Ox, and Seel deposits1.

Although the company recently gained approval on a three year exploration permit on the Mystery Property that allows for 12 drill sites and 6 helipads, several conditions of the permit were unable to be completed during autumn largely due to the job action by the BC Government. Specifically, the exploration drilling permit currently has a restricted timeframe to complete drilling in the summer months and while the company attempted to extend that by completing a Wildlife Management Plan, that process was interrupted by the inability to obtain essential data from government. The job action has since been resolved and the process has resumed.

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments:

"The Nechako Project is advancing three prospective properties in a highly underexplored portion of the prolific Stikine Terrane. The fires which raged through the area in 2018-2021 gives us a huge advantage over previous operators, and we're finding encouraging alteration and mineralization in areas which were walked over before. Field work on the Nechako Project in 2025 further developed several key areas to the point of drill testing, particularly on the Mystery Property where there are multiple very enticing targets to test. While the delays to extend the drilling window have been unfortunate, the team is eager to resume exploration on the Nechako Project as early as possible in 2026."

Footnote 1: Sharman, L., Lang, J.T. and Chapman, J. eds., 2021. Porphyry deposits of the northwestern Cordillera of North America: A 25-year update. CIM Special Volume 57.



