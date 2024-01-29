Rokt Announces $17.6 Million Expansion of New York City Headquarters

$4.7 Million in New York State Funding Supports Expansion of Headquarters and 386 New Jobs

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning and AI to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced an investment of $17.6 million to expand operations at its headquarters in New York City. To accommodate its growing workforce, Rokt will lease an additional 34,000 square feet of space at 175 Varick Street, bringing its total occupancy in the building to over 100,000 square feet. Rokt will renovate the new space to serve as an R&D hub, where it plans to invest $100 million in developing cutting-edge ecommerce software solutions over the next five years.

As part of this expansion, Rokt has committed to creating at least 386 new jobs and retaining its existing 300 full-time roles in New York City, supported by up to $4.7 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits from Empire State Development (ESD). ESD's strategic investments support new economic pathways for New York's workforce to drive innovation and opportunity statewide.

ESD President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "Rokt's headquarters expansion showcases New York City as a thriving hub for ecommerce, with a world-class talent pool that fuels industry achievements. This growth solidifies the city's role as a catalyst for success, and ESD is proud to support Rokt's continued growth in the Empire State."

"Being able to attract top-tier local talent is crucial to our continued success and growth as a technology company," said Bruce Buchanan, CEO of Rokt. "We're proud to call New York City home to our global headquarters and we're grateful for the support of Governor Hochul and Empire State Development as we expand our presence here and establish a world-class R&D hub on-site at our offices on Varick Street."

Rokt enables companies to tap additional revenues, acquire advertising customers at scale and deepen relationships with their existing ones by using machine learning to present highly relevant offers to each shopper in the final stages of an ecommerce transaction, when they are most likely to convert.

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce technology, enabling companies to drive incremental value from every transaction by unlocking relevant messages at the moment customers are most likely to convert. Rokt's machine learning platform, built over the last 10 years, and scaled network powers billions of global transactions annually for the world's leading companies, including Live Nation, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, GoPuff, Lands' End, and HelloFresh. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates in 15 countries across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region and has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US by Inc. for the last three years in a row. To learn more, visit Rokt.com

