Rokt Appoints Goldman Sachs Veteran Laura Mineo as CFO as Company Embarks on Next Phase of Growth

Prior to joining Rokt, Mineo spent more than 10 years with Goldman Sachs, beginning in investment banking and serving most recently as Executive Director of Firmwide Strategy. While there, she worked across strategy, mergers and acquisitions, financing, and derivatives. Mineo began her career as an analyst at Citi. She holds a BCom in Liberal Studies with a major in Finance and Econometrics from the University of Sydney.

"This is a pivotal moment for Rokt and I am thrilled to step into the CFO position at a time when we see such substantial opportunity for further growth," said Laura Mineo, CFO of Rokt. "I've had an amazing mentor and partner in Michael and I'm proud of our team and what we've accomplished so far. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Bruce and the executive team as we execute our growth strategy."

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce technology, powering the Transaction Moment™ of best-in-class companies including Live Nation, Groupon, Staples, Lands' End, Fanatics, GoDaddy, Vistaprint and HelloFresh. Rokt's mission: To make ecommerce smarter, faster, and better.

Through its proprietary technology, Rokt enables its ecommerce clients to increase brand engagement and unlock new revenues in the Transaction Moment™, allowing them to stay ahead of their competition while delivering a superior and individualized experience for each customer.

Founded in Australia, the company now operates in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Japan. Learn more at rokt.com .

