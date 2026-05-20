Rokt Mentioned in Gartner® 2026 Market Guide for Retail and Commerce Media Networks

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt, the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning and AI to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced it has been mentioned in the Gartner 2026 Market Guide for Retail and Commerce Media Networks.

"Retailers are looking for new ways to grow revenue without adding friction to the customer experience," said Craig Galvin, Chief Revenue Officer of Rokt. "The transaction moment is one of the most valuable and underleveraged customer interactions in commerce. When customers have just completed a purchase, their intent is clear, their attention is high, and retailers have an opportunity to deliver something relevant. Rokt helps leading businesses turn that moment into a new source of value for their customers, their partners, and their bottom line."

Rokt is mentioned as an example of emerging postpurchase solutions.

Commerce media networks are evolving beyond traditional ad formats, with checkout and postpurchase moments emerging as additional inventory for reaching customers during high-intent parts of the transaction journey. Rokt provides postpurchase technology that uses AI and machine learning to determine relevant experiences for customers in real time.

Rokt's trusted, scaled network will power more than 10 billion transactions in 2026 across thousands of leading ecommerce businesses. In 2025, Rokt saw revenues grow to more than $800 million.This news follows Rokt's recent announcements of partnerships with PayPal, Fanatics, Ulta Beauty, Cineplex, Albertsons and Macy's and its recent acquisitions of Canal, mParticle and Aftersell.

Gartner, Market Guide for Retail and Commerce Media Networks, 27 April 2026. GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce, unlocking real-time relevance in the moment that matters most — The Transaction Moment™. Rokt's AI Brain and Ecommerce Network powers billions of transactions connecting hundreds of millions of customers and is trusted to do this by the world's leading companies including Live Nation, Fanatics, Macy's, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Albertsons and HelloFresh. Headquartered in New York City, Rokt has offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. To learn more, visit Rokt.com.

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SOURCE ROKT Pte. Ltd.