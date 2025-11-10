Rokt Strengthens Executive Leadership to Accelerate AI Innovation and Scale Rokt Ads

Company elevates Reuben Kan to Chief Research Officer and Jon Humphrey to Senior Vice President of Operations & Advertising

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt, the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning and AI to make transactions more relevant to each customer, today announced two senior leadership additions designed to accelerate innovation and execution across its global business. Reuben Kan has been named Chief Research Officer, a newly created role that reflects Rokt's ongoing investment in AI and long-term research. Kan will continue reporting to Claire Southey, Chief AI Officer. In addition, Jon Humphrey has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations & Advertising, joining Rokt's executive committee and reporting directly to CEO Bruce Buchanan. In this expanded role, Humphrey will take overall responsibility for Rokt Ads, adding to his current oversight of GTM delivery across Operations, Solutions, Launch, and Partnerships.

As Chief Research Officer, Kan will lead Rokt's next wave of technical innovation, shaping advancements in AI, optimization and large-scale systems architecture. He will also set the company's long-term research agenda, expand partnerships with leading academic institutions, and strengthen Rokt's leadership in applied data science. Previously, Kan served as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Rokt and held senior engineering roles over 15 years at Google. He holds a Master of Information Technology, Engineering from the University of New South Wales and a Bachelor of Mechatronics and Computer Science, Engineering from the University of Melbourne.

"Reuben's technical depth and creative problem-solving have fueled many of our most advanced innovations," said Southey. "In this new role, I am confident that he will help sharpen our research agenda and ensure Rokt continues to define the frontier of AI and ecommerce technology."

Humphrey joined Rokt after four years at Wunderkind, where he grew and scaled the Solutions team across the US and UK, partnering with some of the world's largest ecommerce brands. Earlier in his career, he worked at Market Metrics, a boutique consulting firm specializing in quantitative analysis for major financial institutions. Humphrey holds a BSBA from Northeastern University.

"Jon has been instrumental in scaling Rokt Ads and strengthening how we deliver value to our partners," said Buchanan. "His leadership, commercial focus, and deep understanding of our customers make him the ideal person to lead GTM Delivery as we continue to expand globally."

These new appointments reflect Rokt's continued commitment to empowering exceptional leaders, advancing innovation, and ensuring operational excellence as the company scales globally.

"Reuben and Jon are exceptional leaders who have earned the trust of our teams and customers through consistent delivery and vision," said Buchanan. "Their expanded roles strengthen Rokt's foundation as we enter our next phase of growth, pushing the boundaries of AI and ecommerce innovation while building a company designed to endure and lead for decades."

These promotions follow Rokt's recent board appointments of veteran CFO David Obstler as audit chair and former Wise CFO Matt Briers as board advisor and observer.

Rokt's trusted, scaled network will power more than 7.5 billion transactions in 2025 across thousands of leading ecommerce businesses. In 2024, Rokt saw revenues grow by more than 40% year over year to $600 million. This news follows Rokt's recent announcements of partnerships with Ulta Beauty, Albertsons, and Macy's and its recent acquisitions of Canal, mParticle and Aftersell.

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce, unlocking real-time relevance in the moment that matters most – The Transaction Moment. Rokt's AI Brain and Ecommerce Network powers billions of transactions connecting hundreds of millions of customers and is trusted to do this by the world's leading companies including Live Nation, Macy's, AMC Theatres, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Albertsons, and HelloFresh. Headquartered in New York City, Rokt has offices across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The company recently acquired Canal , mParticle and Aftersell . To learn more, visit Rokt.com .

Media Contact:

Tarana Mehta - VP Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE ROKT Pte. Ltd.