Roland DG Announces Global Distribution Partnership with LSINC, Expanding Access to Industrial Direct-to-Object Printing Worldwide

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roland DG Corporation, the world's leading provider of digital printing solutions, today announced a new worldwide distribution partnership with LSINC Corporation that will significantly widen access to LSINC's industrial direct-to-object printing technologies. Under this agreement, Roland DG becomes an official global distributor of LSINC's Peri-series of high-volume cylindrical object printers, extending a successful regional collaboration into a comprehensive global strategy.

Roland DG Corporation's new partnership with LSINC Corporation allows Roland DG to become an official global distributor of LSINC's advanced Peri-Series of high-volume cylindrical object printers, including the PeriQ360 model shown above.

Building on the strong momentum established in Latin America, Roland DG will now offer LSINC's PeriQ360™, Perivallo360m®, and PeriOne™ to customers worldwide. These industrial-grade systems enable seamless, 360-degree direct-to-object printing on cylindrical, tapered, and contoured substrates, ranging from glass and metal to plastics, wood, and specialty materials. The expansion signals Roland DG's commitment to strengthening its presence in the packaging, beverage, cosmetics, and industrial decoration markets.

"LSINC's industrial printing systems are an important extension of our technology portfolio," said Andrew Oransky, Chief Strategy Officer, Roland DG. "These high-volume, precision-engineered platforms complement Roland DG's UV lineup and enable our customers to scale their customization and production capabilities in meaningful new ways."

The PeriQ360™, LSINC's flagship production model and a PRINTING United Pinnacle Product Award winner, is designed specifically for high-volume industrial environments that require maximum throughput and precision. As the fastest and most versatile system in the lineup, it features a quad-spindle configuration that enables four items to be printed simultaneously. Its advanced JetINX™ print engine and helical technology ensure exceptional color consistency and seamless 360-degree graphics, including dimensional and textural effects, across large-scale packaging and bottling applications.

The Perivallo360m® offers a different advantage, bringing full-contour, profile-following printing to objects with curved, tapered, or more complex shapes. Engineered for applications where precision and visual detail are paramount, it handles larger diameters and uses contour-tracking helical technology to produce richly detailed graphics around the entire surface of an item. This makes the Perivallo360m® particularly suited to premium packaging, speciality beverage containers, and cosmetics.

Completing the lineup, the PeriOne™ provides an affordable and accessible entry point for businesses adopting direct-to-object production. Based on the award-winning PeriQ360 platform, it delivers fast print speeds and includes the ability to print directly to clear glass without a barrier layer, offering flexibility for prototyping, personalized goods, and small-batch production environments.

Alicia Ryan, CEO of LSINC, commented, "At LSINC, we are focused on redefining what is possible in direct-to-object printing. Partnering with Roland DG, first in Latin America, and now on a global scale, allows us to bring our industrial solutions to more customers around the world. Roland DG's reputation, reach, and commitment to customer success make them the ideal partner as we continue to expand our technology footprint."

The new partnership will be publicly debuted at PPAI Expo 2026, taking place January 12–15 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Centre in Las Vegas. Visitors to PPAI Expo 2026 will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations and explore the production capabilities of the Peri-series within the LSINC booth (Booth 5577).

Subsequently, the LSINC Peri-series will be available globally through Roland DG's network of subsidiaries. To learn more about the LSINC products Roland DG is offering, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/lsinc-series.

About Roland DG

With the purpose of "To Empower Creativity and Excitement Worldwide," Roland DG strives to bring new opportunities to society through digital solutions that make it easy for anyone to create things. The company's inkjet printers and printer/cutters are widely used in a variety of visual communication fields, including signage and interior decoration. In the digital fabrication field, our inkjet printers, cutting machines, and 3D digital fabrication tools enable the personalization and customization of items tailored to individual customer needs. By adopting a high-mix, low-volume, on-demand approach, Roland DG aims to create new applications. Recently, Roland DG has further expanded the digital transformation frontier. The company provides a cloud-based service to enhance customers' printing operations and profitability and a cloud-based production improvement solution offering the expertise of its proprietary production support system for small and medium-sized manufacturers.

About LSINC®

LSINC® serves clients globally across three core business segments: Engineering & Product Development, OEM Direct-to-Object Specialty Printers and Contract Manufacturing. The company's Peri Series line of digital direct-to-object printers designed and manufactured in Huntsville, AL - including the PeriOne™, PeriQ360™, and Perivallo360m® - are sold around the world. Known for a collaborative approach, LSINC helps organizations bring ideas to reality - through new product development, expanded digital direct-to-object printing capabilities, and integration of LSINC technology into existing operations. Seasoned subject matter experts use sound engineering principles, agile manufacturing, and strong vendor partnerships throughout the process. No matter how a client defines success, LSINC partners with customers through the entire journey to help achieve it.

