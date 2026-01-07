Roland DG Introduces Technical Enhancements to TY-300 Direct-to-Film Printer

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roland DG Corporation, the world's leading provider of digital printing solutions, today announced a series of engineering and performance updates to the TY-300 Direct-to-Film (DTF) printer. Designed to support high-duty-cycle apparel production, the enhanced TY-300 features increased ink system capacity, improved white ink stability, and workflow optimizations that reinforce its position as the most efficient and reliable DTF printer in its class.

At the center of the update is a doubling of the on-board white ink capacity, addressing one of the most demanding components of the DTF workflow. DTF printing requires continuous, high-density white ink for both underbases and opacity, and the expanded capacity significantly reduces the frequency of cartridge replacement while maintaining uninterrupted circulation. The system is designed to automatically manage white ink supply during longer runs, minimizing interruptions caused by ink-out conditions, a critical factor for users operating multi-shift production environments.

The updated TY-300 maintains its industry-leading print speeds, achieving up to 47 linear feet per hour in standard mode and 75 linear feet per hour in high-speed mode, delivering nearly 50 percent higher productivity than comparable DTF units. This performance is driven by the printer's dual-printhead architecture, optimized firing patterns, and high-efficiency drying control, enabling stable CMYK + White layering at high coverage with minimal grain and banding.

Advanced color management capabilities, including Roland DG's True Rich Color® technology, deliver broader gamut rendering, smoother gradients, and more stable grays, particularly critical for apparel designs with subtle tonal variations. The system's four-cartridge white ink configuration is designed to maintain consistent opacity across large or dense areas, improving edge crispness and fine-detail reproduction, even under fast-pass conditions. Rather than relying on a single cartridge and a passive backup, the TY-300 manages white ink as a production system that is capable of supporting long, uninterrupted print runs.

Reliability has also been strengthened through updates to the TY-300's automatic maintenance system, including continuous ink circulation, scheduled head-refresh cycles and user-replaceable maintenance components engineered for minimal downtime. Smart circulation stabilizes white-ink flow during idle periods, reducing clogging and purging requirements while extending printhead life. For production environments with multiple operators, these automated systems contribute to predictable performance and reduce manual intervention.

"DTF continues to evolve at remarkable speed, and we know our customers rely on stable, high-performance systems that can sustain heavy production workloads," said Ryugo Nimura, Executive Officer, Global Sales and Marketing Division, Roland DG. "With the updated TY-300, we have enhanced core components that directly impact throughput, uptime, and ink stability. These improvements ensure the TY-300 remains the benchmark for technical performance and production efficiency in the DTF category."

The TY-300 integrates seamlessly with Roland DG's VersaWorks® RIP, certified DTF film and powders, and Roland DG Care support, forming a unified DTF ecosystem designed for consistent output quality.

The printer is also designed for effortless integration with an optional shaker and dryer unit to automate the powder stage and sustain high-volume production. This cohesive workflow supports apparel decorators transitioning to higher-volume DTF operations while minimizing compatibility challenges and setup complexity.

Ink performance continues to meet industry safety requirements. Roland DG's S-PG2 inks remain OEKO-TEX® ECO PASSPORT certified, supporting compliance-driven apparel manufacturers. These specially formulated inks offer low-waste behavior, reduced consumption, and stable wash durability, further lowering day-to-day running costs and enhancing long-term ROI.

The updated TY-300 direct-to-film printer is available now through authorized Roland DGA dealers in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. For more information on the TY-300, visit http://www.rolanddga.com/ty-300.

