Roland DG Signals Strategic Expansion into Industrial Digital Printing with New Portfolio Preview

Industrial Flatbed, Cylindrical Printing, and Durable Ink Technologies Previewed as Part of Wider Industrial Market Expansion

IRVINE, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roland DG, the world's leading provider of digital printing solutions, today signaled its intent to further its strategic expansion into the global industrial decoration market by previewing a new portfolio of industrial printing technologies. The expansion which includes industrial flatbed and cylindrical printing systems as well as durable ink solutions reflects growing industry demand for innovative production methods that support on-demand, flexible, and highly customizable digital manufacturing.

Roland DG’s previews of soon-to-be-launched products such as the VersaObject IO-300, VersaObject RC-300 Series, and newly developed Hard UV Ink mark the digital imaging leader’s continued expansion into the global industrial decoration market. This portfolio of new products builds upon the company’s existing industrial offerings like the LSINC PeriQ360 high-speed direct-to-object printer (shown in photo), which enables direct printing onto four cylindrical items simultaneously.

The previewed range includes the VersaObject IO-300, an industrial UV flatbed inkjet printer; the VersaObject RC-300 Series of cylindrical UV printers; and a newly developed Hard UV Ink engineered for enhanced durability in demanding industrial applications. All products are currently in the announcement phase, with availability planned for the second half of 2026, subject to final specifications.

The portfolio preview builds on Roland DG's existing industrial capabilities, including the LSINC Peri Series, an industrial direct‑to‑object solution already available and in use across production environments. Together with the previewed IO‑300, RC‑300 Series, and new Hard UV Ink, these solutions reflect Roland DG's continued investment in scalable, application‑driven industrial printing.

A Strategic Expansion into the Industrial Market

"Industrial manufacturers are increasingly looking for ways to improve flexibility and responsiveness while maintaining quality and durability," said Kevin Shigenoya, Executive Officer, New Business Office, Roland DG. "We're strengthening our industrial portfolio later this year to help manufacturers address evolving production demands, enabling greater agility, responsiveness, and application versatility as digital industrial printing continues to expand."

By focusing on production flexibility, reduced set-up times, and greater in-house control, Roland DG's industrial solutions are positioned as enablers of mass customization, decentralized production, and more resilient supply chains.

Supporting the Shift from Analog to Digital Industrial Production

Roland DG's industrial solutions are designed to complement and extend existing production environments by introducing digital workflows where flexibility and speed are critical. Together, the IO-300, RC-300 Series, and Hard UV Ink form a practical pathway for customers looking to modernize decoration processes without compromising durability expectations.

VersaObject IO-300: Bridging Analog and Digital Workflows

The VersaObject IO-300 is a B2-size class industrial UV flatbed inkjet printer planned to support high-mix, low-volume industrial production. Positioned as a bridge between analog and digital methods, the IO-300 is expected to enable rapid design changes and consistent output across a wide range of substrates including plastics, metals, glass, and composites.

Typical applications are anticipated to include industrial parts decoration, nameplates, control panels, housings, and functional components, serving screen and pad printers, industrial manufacturers, and in-house decoration departments.

VersaObject RC-300 Series: Direct-to-Object Decoration for Cylindrical Products

The VersaObject RC-300 and RC-300c LED UV inkjet printers are designed for direct decoration of cylindrical and lightly tapered objects. The series is intended to support short runs, premium customization, and fast set-up for applications such as bottles, containers, promotional items, and limited-edition packaging.

The RC-300c variant is specifically suited to printing on clear and translucent bottles without filling, supporting beverage brands, packaging specialists, and manufacturers seeking digital alternatives to traditional decoration methods.

New Hard UV Ink: Durability for Industrial Applications

Alongside the hardware preview, Roland DG is also announcing the development of a new Hard UV Ink, designed to meet industrial durability requirements traditionally addressed through analog printing. The ink is planned to be compatible with VersaObject systems and future industrial platforms, enabling durable output for industrial parts, electronic components, nameplates, and functional markings.

Availability

The VersaObject IO-300, VersaObject RC-300 Series, and Hard UV Ink are currently in the preview phase and will be showcased at FESPA 2026 (May 19-22 in Barcelona, Spain) and ProPak Asia 2026 (June 10-13 in Bangkok, Thailand). General market availability is planned for the second half of 2026. Specifications and performance details will be confirmed closer to full release.

About Roland DG

Roland DG empowers creators and businesses worldwide to Make Your Mark with more than four decades of delivering reliable, innovative digital imaging technology. The company provides advanced solutions that combine hardware, software, supplies, and service to help customers build successful businesses and produce work they are proud to stand behind. Roland DG's inkjet printers, integrated printer/cutters, milling machines, and other digital fabrication technologies enable applications ranging from signage and interior décor to personalized products and industrial customization. Serving print professionals, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, and makers across industries, the company enables high-mix, on-demand production and enhances performance through connected, cloud-based solutions. Through innovation, craftsmanship and partnership, Roland DG pioneers new ways for customers to be successful with digital technology. To learn more about Roland DG or the complete line of Roland DG products, visit https://www.rolanddg.com/en.

About Roland DG Americas

Roland DGA serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm of Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan empowers creators and businesses worldwide to Make Your Mark using innovative digital imaging solutions that turn ideas into positive impact. Combining hardware, software, services and supplies, Roland DG is a global leader in wide-format inkjet printers for sign, textile, industrial, interior design, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and milling machines for dental CAD/CAM, parts manufacturing and medical industries. Uniquely designed for high-mix, on-demand production, Roland DG solutions enable print professionals, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs in a variety of industries to elevate their level of craftsmanship, productivity, and profitability. To learn more about Roland DG Americas or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

SOURCE Roland DGA