Roland DG TY-300 Wins BLI 2026 Pick Award from Keypoint Intelligence for Outstanding Direct-to-Film Performance

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roland DG, the world's leading provider of digital printing solutions, is excited to announce that the Roland DG TY-300 direct-to-film printer has earned a BLI 2026 Pick Award from Keypoint Intelligence, a global independent research organization renowned for its rigorous testing and evaluation of print and imaging technology.

Roland DG's TY-300 direct-to-film printer has earned a prestigious Keypoint Intelligence 2026 BLI Pick Award, recognizing this state-of-the-art device's outstanding capabilities for decorating a wide range of apparel and accessories with vibrant, detailed graphics.

After undergoing comprehensive assessment across image quality, color performance, durability, productivity and usability, the TY-300 was recognized with the accolade of "Outstanding Direct-to-Film Printer" in the 1 and 2 printhead (60-80 cm) category among currently tested products from manufacturers around the world.

"The TY-300 delivered an exceptionally strong overall performance in our testing," said David Sweetnam, Director of EMEA/APAC Research & Lab Services at Keypoint Intelligence. "Its image quality was consistently impressive; with the largest color gamut we have recorded to date for a CMYK-only DTF device on white T-shirts and clear gains in vibrancy on dark garments in high-quality mode. These results position the TY-300 as a formidable competitor in the rapidly expanding direct-to-film market."

Keypoint Intelligence's detailed analysis highlighted the TY-300's superior color accuracy, noting that it achieved the lowest average DeltaE variance across its challenging suite of spot colors on white T-shirts, with only one color exceeding Delta E00 6.0. On black garments, the enhanced white ink laydown in high-quality mode delivered significant improvement in lighter tones, contributing to more accurate reproduction of difficult brand colors.

Washability was identified as another standout strength. Across 20 wash-and-tumble-dry cycles, the TY-300 exhibited no visible breakup of fine details or halftone fills, minimal color shift, and no reduction in stretch resistance, with both text and graphics retaining their clarity and appearance throughout testing. These results demonstrate the TY-300's reliability for garment decoration applications requiring long-lasting, high-quality output.

The printer also performed strongly in productivity tests, achieving 117.33 square feet per hour (46.93 linear feet per hour) in Roland DG's recommended production mode, while a faster 4-pass mode delivered output exceeding 188.11 square feet per hour (75.24 linear feet per hour) when speed is prioritized. Features such as white ink cartridge swapping during operation and nozzle-blockage compensation help ensure continuous operation, while the latest VersaWorks RIP provides streamlined spot-color optimization and advanced color management. Roland DG Connect further supports production visibility with cloud-based device monitoring, reporting, and business analytics capabilities.

Ryugo Nimura, President of Roland DG's Global Sales and Marketing Division, said: "We are very honored to receive this Pick Award and proud that Keypoint Intelligence's rigorous testing has confirmed the TY-300's ability to deliver exceptional direct-to-film performance. This recognition underscores our commitment to supporting the evolution of the garment decoration industry and expanding the opportunities available to customers as they grow their creative and commercial capabilities."

Those attending the 2026 Impressions Expo Long Beach, which starts today and runs through January 24, can see the new TY-300 in action at the Roland DGA booth (#581), where product experts will be demonstrating its efficient workflow, exceptional color performance, and premium output quality.

To learn more about the award-winning Roland DG TY-300, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/ty300#bli.

About Roland DG

With the purpose of "To Empower Creativity and Excitement Worldwide," Roland DG strives to bring new opportunities to society through digital solutions that make it easy for anyone to create things. The company's inkjet printers and printer/cutters are widely used in a variety of visual communication fields, including signage and interior decoration. In the digital fabrication field, our inkjet printers, cutting machines, and 3D digital fabrication tools enable the personalization and customization of items tailored to individual customer needs. By adopting a high-mix, low-volume, on-demand approach, Roland DG aims to create new applications. Recently, Roland DG has further expanded the digital transformation frontier. The company provides a cloud-based service to enhance customers' printing operations and profitability and a cloud-based production improvement solution offering the expertise of its proprietary production support system for small and medium-sized manufacturers.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. It is recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers use this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, sales enablement, and operational excellence.

SOURCE Roland DGA