Roland DGA Announces Launch of New UV DTF System with Enhanced Media

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading wide-format digital imaging provider Roland DGA has announced the launch of a new UV Direct-to-Film (DTF) system, featuring enhanced media that significantly improves ease of use, productivity, and versatility compared to previous UV DTF products.

Roland DGA’s new UV DTF system is designed to make customizing and personalizing a wide variety of products, including large and irregularly shaped items, easier and more productive than ever. The system includes new print sheets and transfer film made to bring out the best in Roland DG’s benchtop, large-format, and desktop UV flatbed printers, allowing for increased dimensional stability, the elimination of residue deposits, and a signficant improvement in adhesion.

Roland DGA's new UV DTF system consists of UV-DTFA Print Sheets and UV-DTFB Transfer Film designed to work with Roland DG VersaOBJECT™ MO Series benchtop, VersaOBJECT CO-i Series large-format, and VersaSTUDIO BD Series desktop UV flatbed printers. When used together, the UV-DTFA and UV-DTFB media provide greater dimensional stability and eliminate adhesive residue deposits, while allowing improved adhesion that's up to two times better than competitive systems. In addition, the UV-DTFB film features new layered technology that increases workflow efficiency, resulting in a much improved DTF transfer process.

The new UV DTF transfer system enhances the bold color vibrancy, durability, and adhesion of Roland DG's specially formulated V-BOND inks (compatible with VersaOBJECT flatbed printers) by enabling high-impact graphics to be printed onto transfer media and then applied directly to a wide range of objects. The system delivers exceptional image quality with precise dot placement and fewer print layers, making it easy to create premium, embellished graphics on items that are difficult or impossible to print on directly. VersaSTUDIO BD-8 and BD-12 desktop UV printer users can also unlock the full potential of the UV DTF transfer system when paired with Roland DG's ECO-UV 5 inks, expanding creative possibilities and production opportunities.

Roland DGA's UV DTF system makes it easy to create colorful, detailed, and durable pre-printed UV graphics that can be manually transferred to a vast array of three-dimensional objects, including oversized and irregularly shaped items. This enables virtually anyone – even those with no prior printing experience – to create a wide variety of customized or personalized products. The process is a breeze, with just a few simple steps required. After the desired graphic is printed onto a print sheet, the user overlays the transfer film onto the graphic. Once that has been done, the graphic is ready for transfer to the object using light manual pressure. The transfer sheet is then gently peeled away, leaving the UV ink adhered to the item. The transferred graphics are long-lasting and scratch resistant, plus they have been dishwasher tested with excellent results on many glass substrates that were previously not an option. Print providers can either apply the UV DTF-printed graphics for their clients, or supply customers with the pre-printed graphics on transfer sheets so they can perform the manual application themselves.

"UV DTF printing is an ideal solution for retail operations, small businesses, and print providers who want to increase the value and appeal of just about anything by adding eye-catching graphics," said Roland DGA's UV Printer Product Manager, Philip Chu. "The introduction of our new print sheets and transfer film further improve the overall performance of the Roland DGA UV DTF System, allowing for faster production, the customization of a wider range of substrates, and even greater adhesion."

The UV-DTFA Print Sheets are offered in a box of 25 A3 (11.7" x 16.5") sheets, while the UV-DTFB Transfer Film is available in 12.2" x 82" rolls. These items can be purchased through Authorized Roland DGA dealers or at the Roland DGA Online Store.

To learn more about Roland DGA's new UV DTF system, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/uv-dtf. For more information on Roland DGA or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit http://www.rolanddga.com.

About Roland DG Americas

Roland DGA serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, interior design, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries.

