Roland DG Signals New Phase with Global Brand Refresh "Make Your Mark"

IRVINE, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roland DG Corporation, a leading provider of digital printing solutions, today announced along with its introduction of several new hardware and software products, the launch of a refreshed global brand message and promise: Make Your Mark.

Wide-format digital imaging leader Roland DG Corporation has announced the launch of its refreshed global brand message and promise: Make Your Mark. This theme, which is being rolled out through Roland DG's business units around the globe, focuses on the desire of Roland DG users to create work that makes a positive impact for their business and the world around them, as well as the innovative technology that makes it possible.

The brand refresh, which will be rolled out through its business units around the world, marks a significant evolution for Roland DG. It builds on more than four decades of engineering excellence and a reputation for reliability, while marking a strategic shift toward delivering complete solutions across multiple industries – combining advanced hardware, high-performance supplies, intelligent software, and best-in-class service. At its heart, Make Your Mark speaks to people's desire to create work that makes a positive impact for their business and the world around them, and the Roland DG technology that makes it possible.

An updated look and feel in Roland DG's new product and brand communications is designed to resonate with creators and producers across industries – from print professionals and manufacturers, to entrepreneurs and makers. More than just a visual evolution, the refresh supports Roland DG's growth into new market segments, empowering users to turn ideas into reality, and ambition into meaningful impact.

Speaking on the brand refresh Stephen Davis, Director of Global Marketing – Brand & Communications at Roland DG, said: "Make Your Mark is about recognizing the pride people take in what they create. Our customers don't just want tools that work. They want the confidence to put their name to the output, knowing it will stand the test of time. This refresh gives us a way to express the role Roland DG plays in helping people do exactly that."

In-depth customer interviews and surveys of thousands of users around the world revealed that Roland DG's value extends well beyond product performance. Customers consistently spoke about confidence, longevity, and the pride that comes from producing their work. According to a recent Keypoint Intelligence study, 47 percent of new investments are triggered by diversification into new applications and customer-driven demand.

This insight has shaped a comprehensive evolution of Roland DG's visual and verbal identity. The new system places customers at the center, supported by a richer, more expressive use of color and imagery, while also bringing greater consistency to Roland DG's product brands.

Kohei Tanabe, President at Roland DG Corporation, added: "From the beginning, Roland DG has existed to empower creativity and innovation. This new brand identity builds on that heritage while reflecting how we and the world around us have evolved. Make Your Mark is about enabling people to leave a positive impression – in their work, in their businesses, and in the world around them – and supporting them with the reliable solutions and partnership they need to do so."

The global rollout includes the introduction of the Make Your Mark tagline, plus a refreshed brand voice and visuals, emphasising the color, craft and distinction that Roland DG technology makes possible – highlighted in a new brand video which can be seen here.

The new identity will be introduced across Roland DG's digital channels, and brought to life in person at major international trade events, including the ISA Expo in Orlando from April 8-10 and FESPA in Barcelona from May 19-22, 2026.

Today also marks the first new product launch under the refreshed brand, as Roland DG announces the new TrueVis VG4 Series with TR3 inks, delivering refined image quality and smarter eco-solvent print and cut production.

To learn more about Roland DG's global brand refresh and wide range of digital imaging solutions, visit www.rolanddga.com.

About Roland DG

Roland DG empowers creators and businesses worldwide to "Make Your Mark" with more than four decades of delivering reliable, innovative digital imaging technology. The company provides advanced solutions that combine hardware, software, supplies, and service to help customers build successful businesses and produce work they are proud to stand behind. Roland DG's inkjet printers, integrated printer/cutters, milling machines and other digital fabrication technologies enable applications ranging from signage and interior décor to personalized products and industrial customization. Serving print professionals, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, and makers across industries, the company enables high-mix, on-demand production and enhances performance through connected, cloud-based solutions. Through innovation, craftsmanship and partnership, Roland DG pioneers new ways for customers to be successful with digital technology. https://www.rolanddg.com/en.

About Roland DG Americas

Roland DGA serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan empowers creators and businesses worldwide to "Make Your Mark" with more than four decades of delivering reliable, innovative digital imaging technology. Roland DG is a worldwide leader in wide-format format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, industrial, interior design, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries. Uniquely designed for high-mix, on-demand production, these advanced solutions enable print professionals, manufacturers, entrepreneurs in a variety of industries to elevate their levels of craftsmanship, productivity, and profitability to higher levels than ever before. To learn more about Roland DGA or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

SOURCE Roland DGA