Roland DG Unveils the New TrueVis VG4 Series with TR3 Inks, Delivering Refined Image Quality and Smarter Eco-Solvent Print & Cut Production

IRVINE, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roland DGA, a leading provider of digital printing solutions, today announced the launch of the TrueVis™ VG4 Series, a new generation of eco-solvent print and cut devices designed to help sign makers and print service providers achieve premium-quality graphics, with less effort and greater confidence. The new model coincides with the launch of Roland DG's refreshed global brand, introducing an updated visual identity and brand message, "Make Your Mark."

Next-generation Roland DG TrueVis VG4 Series eco-solvent large-format printer/cutters and specially formulated wide-gamut TR3 inks enable users to produce a wide variety of sign and graphic applications with precision, efficiency, and ease. The VG4-540 and VG4-640 combine unsurpassed TrueVis image quality with advanced automation, intuitive operation, and lower running costs.

Available in 54-inch (VG4-540) and 64-inch (VG4-640) models, the TrueVis VG4 Series builds on the renowned TrueVis heritage, combining class-leading image quality with advanced automation, intuitive operation, and lower running costs. Coinciding with the VG4 launch, Roland DG is also expanding TR3 eco-solvent ink availability across the TrueVis range, further strengthening color expression and accuracy for premium sign applications.

Evolving TrueVis Image Quality

The TrueVis VG4 Series delivers refined image quality through high-precision ink droplet control and advanced color processing, producing sharper detail, smoother gradients, and accurate, repeatable color reproduction.

With this launch, Red and Light Black TR3 inks become available for both the TrueVis VG4 Series and the TrueVis XG-640, extending color expression and enabling more precise brand color matching, richer mid-tones, and improved neutral greys. Existing ink options, including Orange, Green, Light Cyan, Light Magenta, and White, continue to support vibrant, high-definition output across a wide range of applications.

The result is exceptional color matching, vibrant brand colors, and high-definition output across a wide range of applications – from signage and posters to vehicle wraps, window graphics, labels, and decals. White ink performance has also been significantly enhanced, delivering higher density and faster output for premium layered and backlit graphics.

Superior Quality in Less Time

Designed to keep production moving, the TrueVis VG4 Series introduces multiple workflow innovations that reduce setup time, minimize downtime, and simplify day-to-day operation.

Users can start printing directly from the printer's control panel, eliminating unnecessary trips between their RIP workstation and device. With Roland DG Connect, jobs can also be managed remotely – from preparing output and monitoring status to starting prints, even when away from the production floor. The TrueVis VG4 Series ships with VersaWorks® 7, Roland DG's latest RIP software for Windows and macOS. Featuring faster processing, native PDF 2.0 support, advanced color tools, and variable data printing, VersaWorks 7 helps users achieve accurate, repeatable results – even on complex jobs – while simplifying color matching and media profile creation.

Accurate media setup is simplified through stored media presets that can be recalled at the touch of a button, helping operators achieve consistent results with minimal adjustment. Long-run print & cut workflows are supported by an included take-up unit and perforation sheet cut function, reducing finishing time and enabling efficient unattended operation.

Lower Running Costs and Improved Sustainability

The VG4 Series is engineered for efficiency. Improved ink utilization and optimized print modes deliver up to 30% lower ink consumption compared to competitor devices, while enhanced self-maintenance allows users to replace key components themselves, reducing service downtime.

The TR3 inks, compatible with both the TrueVis XG-640 and VG4 Series, are GBL-free and supplied in cardboard-based cartridges, supporting Roland DG's commitment to sustainability. Finished prints are GREENGUARD Gold certified, making them suitable for indoor environments such as retail, hospitality, and public spaces.

"With the TrueVis VG4 Series, we've focused on delivering what matters most to sign makers today – outstanding image quality, predictable color, and a smarter, more efficient workflow," said Ryugo Nimura, Executive Officer, Global Sales and Marketing Division, Roland DG. "Combined with our latest TR3 inks, VG4 empowers users to produce premium graphics with confidence, while keeping productivity high and running costs low."

Roland DG Empowers Creators and Businesses to Make Your Mark with Global Brand Refresh

The new TrueVis VG4 Series with TR3 inks is the first product launch under Roland DG's new brand identity, which has also been launched today. The new branding builds on more than four decades of engineering excellence and a globally recognized reputation for reliability, while marking a strategic shift toward delivering complete print ecosystems – combining advanced hardware, high-performance supplies, intelligent software, and best-in-class service.

At its heart, Make Your Mark speaks to people's desire to create work that makes a positive impact for their business and the world around them, as well as the Roland DG technology that makes it possible. Alongside the tagline, Roland DG has launched a refreshed brand voice and visuals emphasizing color, craft and distinction, a new brand video, and greater consistency to Roland DG's product brands.

The new identity has been introduced across Roland DG's digital channels, and brought to life in person at major international trade events, including ISA Expo in Orlando, Florida from April 8-10 and FESPA in Barcelona, Spain from May 19-22, 2026.

For more information on the new TrueVis VG4 Series large-format printer/cutters, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/vg4.

About Roland DG

Roland DG empowers creators and businesses worldwide to "Make Your Mark" with more than four decades of delivering reliable, innovative digital imaging technology. The company provides advanced solutions that combine hardware, software, supplies, and service to help customers build successful businesses and produce work they are proud to stand behind. Roland DG's inkjet printers, integrated printer/cutters, milling machines and other digital fabrication technologies enable applications ranging from signage and interior décor to personalized products and industrial customization. Serving print professionals, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, and makers across industries, the company enables high-mix, on-demand production and enhances performance through connected, cloud-based solutions. Through innovation, craftsmanship and partnership, Roland DG pioneers new ways for customers to be successful with digital technology. To learn more about Roland DG or the complete line of Roland DG products, visit https://www.rolanddg.com/en.

About Roland DG Americas

Roland DGA serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan empowers creators and businesses worldwide to "Make Your Mark" with more than four decades of delivering reliable, innovative digital imaging technology. Roland DG is a worldwide leader in wide-format format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, industrial, interior design, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries. Uniquely designed for high-mix, on-demand production, these advanced solutions enable print professionals, manufacturers, entrepreneurs in a variety of industries to elevate their levels of craftsmanship, productivity, and profitability to higher levels than ever before. To learn more about Roland DGA or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

SOURCE Roland DGA