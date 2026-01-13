Roland DGA to Showcase Exciting New Technologies for Apparel Decoration, Product Customization, and More at 2026 Impressions Expo Long Beach

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wide-format digital imaging leader Roland DGA will be showcasing Roland DG's latest digital printing technologies for customizing apparel, accessories, products, and more at the 2026 Impressions Expo, January 22-24, in Long Beach, Calif.

Roland DGA will be demonstrating its newest digital inkjet printers for apparel and product customization at the upcoming 2026 Impressions Expo in Long Beach, California, including the advanced, affordable, and easy-to-use direct-to-film (DTF), UV, and eco-solvent devices shown above.

Attendees can stop by the Roland DGA booth (#581) to see state-of-the-art apparel decoration solutions like the newly updated TY-300 direct-to-film (DTF) printer, which now features double the white ink system capacity than the previous version as well as other workflow enhancements that reinforce its position as the most efficient and reliable DTF printer in its class. Booth visitors can also get a firsthand look at the recently refreshed VersaSTUDIO BY-20, which has also received several notable improvements, including new S-PG2 inks that deliver higher image quality and increased durability, as well as beneficial maintenance and software upgrades for increased reliability, ease of use, and convenience.

In addition, Roland DGA will be demonstrating the impressive capabilities of other compact yet powerful VersaSTUDIO inkjets, such as the innovative BD-12 UV desktop printer for product customization and the versatile, affordable BN2-30 eco-solvent printer/cutter – unbeatable for a wide range of sign and graphics applications. The BD-12 prints stunning designs, images, text, and textural effects directly onto a wide range of substrates and 3D objects up to four inches thick, while the BN2-30, with its expanded 30-inch width, makes creating eye-catching signs, posters, decals, labels, and apparel heat transfers easier than ever.

Show-goers can also stop by the Profit Center – a new section added to the Roland DGA booth dedicated to familiarizing customers with new Roland DG technological tools and helping them better understand the tremendous ROI possible with Roland DG solutions.

"Those in search of digital devices that will allow them to take their apparel and product customization capabilities and profitability to new heights will find what they're looking for at our Impressions Expo Long Beach booth," said Roland DGA Senior Product Manager, Daniel Valade. "Roland DG's latest technologies make decorating everything from T-shirts and tote bags to cell phone covers and promotional products easier, faster, and more cost-effective than ever before."

Screen printers who will be attending the 2026 Impressions Expo and are thinking of adding direct-to-film printing to their current workflows are encouraged to attend the informative seminar, "Boost Profits Without Burning Screens: DTF for Screen Printers," to take place on Friday, January 23 (10:45 a.m. - 12 p.m.) in room 102A at the Long Beach Convention Center. This seminar, moderated by industry journalist Adrienne Palmer, will feature an insightful interview with Roland DGA's Daniel Valade and Steven Farag, co-founder of Campus Ink, who will provide useful pointers that can help screen-printing businesses successfully integrate DTF technology into their existing operations.

To learn more about Roland DGA or Roland DGA's complete product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com. For more information on Impressions Expo 2026 Long Beach, visit https://longbeach.impressionsexpo.com.

About Roland DG Americas

Roland DGA serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, interior design, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries.

