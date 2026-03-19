Roland DGA to Showcase Cutting-Edge Technologies Transforming the World of Digital Print at the 2026 ISA International Sign Expo

Booth Visitors Can See the Latest Roland DG Devices, Receive a Personalized ROI Breakdown from Roland DGA's Profit Center, Attend Live Demonstrations, and More

IRVINE, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wide-format digital imaging leader Roland DGA will showcase its newest and most innovative technologies, conduct live, in-booth demonstrations, and provide expert business advice for print professionals at the 2026 ISA International Sign Expo, April 8-10, in Orlando, Florida.

Attendees can stop by the Roland DGA booth (#2034) to get a firsthand look at the latest Roland DG devices – state-of-the-art machines engineered to help users significantly increase output quality, productivity, and profitability.

Roland DGA will demonstrate the impressive capabilities of its newest digital inkjet printers and printer/cutters, including the wide-format, benchtop, and desktop devices shown above, at the upcoming 2026 ISA International Sign Expo in Orlando, Florida.

Visitors can see new TrueVIS XG-640 – Roland DG's most productive eco-solvent large-format printer/cutter to date – which combines blazing fast print speeds with unrivaled TrueVIS image quality and color. The cutting-edge VersaOBJECT MO-240 will be front and center as well, an incredibly versatile benchtop UV flatbed printer that makes direct-to-object product customization and personalization easy, efficient, and cost-effective. Another "must-see" is the recently launched TY-300i direct-to-film printer, uniquely designed to produce vibrant, detailed transfer graphics for apparel decoration at speeds up to four times faster than competitive models.

Show-goers can also check out the revolutionary DIMENSE DA-640, an advanced dimensional surface printer that creates one-of-a-kind full-color prints with unique textural effects in one simple, seamless process. Together with DIMENSE water-based inks and media, the DA-640 produces stunning wall wraps, fine art, display graphics, and more with incredible visual and tactile appeal.

Roland DGA will be demonstrating the compact yet powerful VersaSTUDIO BN2-30 desktop eco-solvent printer/cutter as well. With its expanded 30-inch material width, the BN2-30 offers exceptional print quality combined with precise integrated contour cutting at an affordable price. Equipped with a BN2-30, virtually any print shop can offer a range of products – everything from T-shirt transfer graphics, signs, and posters to stickers, labels, and displays – with ease and precision.

In addition to featuring recent additions to the product lineup, Roland DGA will be displaying two new and exciting Roland DG devices for the very first time at this show.

Those who visit the Roland DGA booth can also stop by the "Profit Center," a new area dedicated to showing prospective customers the tremendous ROI possible when they invest in Roland DG solutions. Print providers can meet with product experts to discuss their specific business needs and create a customized worksheet that shows the profits they can expect to make by integrating these technologies into their existing workflow.

ISA Sign Expo attendees can experience all this, plus live, in-booth vehicle wrap and DIMENSE paintable media demonstrations daily.

"We can go into detail on device specifications and features all day long, but what sign shops and other businesses really want to know is how Roland DG devices can help them better serve their customers, improve print quality, increase their production capabilities, and most importantly, make more money," said Roland DGA's Vice President of Sales, Dan Johansen. "By visiting our booth, they can see our machines in action, witness the amazing things they can do, and walk away with an understanding of how these advanced technologies can dramatically increase their overall business success."

Roland DGA will also be sponsoring the sign and graphic industry's annual "ISA Rocks" party on Thursday night, April 9 at Live! at the Pointe Orlando. Held annually in conjunction with the ISA Sign Expo, this popular event gives attendees the opportunity to get together after show hours to mingle, network, and enjoy delicious food, an open bar, and live entertainment.

For more information on the devices Roland DGA will be featuring at the 2026 ISA International Sign Expo as well as scheduled booth demonstrations, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/shows. To learn more about Roland DGA or Roland DGA's complete product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

About Roland DG Americas

Roland DGA serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, interior design, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries.

SOURCE Roland DGA