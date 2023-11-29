Rolando Bonilla Joins Board of San José Evergreen Community College District Foundation

News provided by

A veteran of public service, Bonilla brings extensive experience from the world of government and communications to the board.

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolando Bonilla, Chief Strategy Officer at Voler Strategic Advisors, has joined the San José Evergreen Community College District Foundation as a board member, reinforcing his commitment to strengthening the path to higher education.

As one of the newest board members, Bonilla will contribute his expertise and perspective to the Foundation for the benefit of San José Evergreen Community College District and the opportunities it provides to students.

"As a former community college student in San Francisco, I know firsthand how these institutions play a pivotal role for students yearning for opportunities. Education is the key to a thriving future and a great equalizer. Community colleges provide the support and confidence to help students change their lives," said Rolando Bonilla, Chief Strategy Officer, Voler Strategic Advisors.

Having begun his career in San Francisco politics, Bonilla served as a Public Service Aide for the director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health and was appointed by then San Francisco Supervisor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Willie L. Brown, Jr. to serve on several city commissions. Bonilla served as the chairman of the Finance Committee of the San Francisco Juvenile Probation Commission where he oversaw a $30+ million budget. In 2010, he entered the private sector and founded a public relations firm that developed clientele in various industry sectors. Bonilla served as Chair of the San José Planning Commission, a position of leadership overseeing critical projects in the development of the city's infrastructure.
Frequently quoted in local and national publications, Bonilla has also served as a political and communications analyst for television networks. He has a BA in politics from the University of San Francisco, and a JD from San Francisco Law School. Bonilla understands the challenges faced by many college students and sees the need to provide meaningful support and an effective learning environment. As Board member of the San José Evergreen Community College District Foundation, Bonilla will be an advocate for student progress and the mission of the Foundation.

About Voler Strategic Advisors: About Voler Strategic Advisors: Voler Strategic Advisors is a full-service strategic communications firm offering public relations, crisis management, and strategies that help organizations achieve their full potential. At Voler, we believe that great communications drive great results. For more information: https://volersa.com/

SOURCE Voler Strategic Advisors

