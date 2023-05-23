Rollick & USAA Join Forces to Deliver a Unique RV Savings Program

USAA members will receive unique offers from manufacturers on new RVs, rentals, and parts and accessories

AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick is proud to announce a new RV Savings Program with USAA. The program is aimed at helping USAA members save on purchasing, renting and accessorizing motorhomes, fifth wheels, toy haulers and travel trailers.

An INC. magazine 5,000 fastest-growing private company, Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers, and F&I companies with consumers in the RV, marine and powersports industries. In addition to savings on the purchase of new RVs, the program will give USAA members special discounts on RV rentals, parts and accessories.

Webpage demonstrating participating brands and their special offers through USAA and Rollick's RV Savings Program.

"We expect the RV Savings Program to help even more USAA members get outdoors and experience the RV lifestyle," Bernie Brenner, Rollick cofounder and CEO, said. "RV manufacturers that partner with this USAA program will enjoy being aligned with one of the largest and most trusted brands in the country and supporting what I consider to be the most treasured people in our country, the U.S. military and family."

USAA is a leading provider of insurance, investing, and banking solutions for members of the U.S. military, veterans, and their families. The organization, which, according to Forbes has the highest Net Promoter Score in its category, is regularly voted as the top financial services company by JD Power, serving more than 13 million members.

Through the RV Savings Program, USAA members can take advantage of exclusive offers provided by participating manufacturers, resulting in potential savings of up to $5,000. USAA members can also take advantage of a 10% discount on RV parts and accessories and a 10% discount on RV rentals.

The program will launch in early June to take advantage of the summer sales push. At launch, special offers from the following manufacturers will be included: Tiffin Motorhomes, Thor Motor Coach, Heartland RV, Jayco RV, Starcraft RV, Highland Ridge RV, Entegra Coach, KZ RV, Venture RV, Oliver Travel Trailers, and Opus Camper. Other interested manufacturers can learn more about participating in the program by visiting https://usaaperks.rollick.io/.

About Rollick

Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers, and finance and insurance providers with in-market consumers in the Powersports, RV, and Marine industries to deliver a seamless customer journey. Rollick's solutions, utilized by 130+ OEMs and thousands of dealers, include new customer acquisition, enterprise lead management, digital retailing, inventory marketing, customer experience/loyalty, and marketing automation. In addition, the company has rapidly built its GoRollick.com outdoor recreational vehicle buying marketplace to include a nationwide network of dealers and an affinity partner network with access to over 250 million high-quality customers including policyholders of major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, members of the military, veterans and first responders. For more information, visit Rollick.io.

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking, and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in eight U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 37,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

SOURCE Rollick