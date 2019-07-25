Rollick Expands Its Services for the North American RV Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick, a marketing technology solutions provider and vehicle buying program for the recreation and industrial equipment industries, recently announced an expansion in its coverage and services for RV OEMs and dealers.

Rollick's OEM focused marketing solution, Aimbase, has extensive usage in the RV industry. RV brands utilizing Aimbase represent 32% of new unit sales and report over 140,000 total unit sales in the past year.

"Aimbase is the only marketing technology solution in the recreation industry that combines lead management, marketing automation, and customer lifecycle management in ONE platform," said Rollick President Amit Maheshwari. "RV OEMs trust us to securely process their prospect, lead, customer satisfaction and online shopper behavior data, enabling them to focus their in-house resources on unique market winning strategies."

Rollick's SalesDriver just signed its 50th RV dealer. SalesDriver is an outdoor vehicle buying program that enables dealers to increase sales and build customer loyalty through partnerships with America's favorite brands. The program enables an efficient and straightforward buying experience that connects buyers with dealers of outdoor recreation vehicles.

Dealers utilizing SalesDriver gain access to Rollick's affinity partnerships, consisting of some of America's most trustworthy brands such as Sam's Club, AAA, Progressive, State Farm, Allstate, Active/Veteran Military and over 2,000 of the nation's largest employers.

"We have experienced amazing results using Rollick's tools and have made it part of our sales process for all customers," said Rob Celeste, an internet RV salesperson at Meyer's RV Superstores. "I would recommend Rollick to any dealership that is focused on delivering the best possible buying experience." The Rollick technology has made it so easy to quote and follow-up with leads, both me and my customers have noticed a difference and are thrilled with the results."

"Rollick is working aggressively to build solutions that deliver significant ROI for RV OEMs and dealers," said Maheshwari. "We have already connected our OEM focused Aimbase platform to our dealer focused SalesDriver product in order to deliver a seamless customer buying journey experience. Some of our recent improvements include cross-site consumer behavior analytics, enhanced nurture marketing, advanced dashboarding, and concierge-based lead follow-up and appointment setting services."

About Rollick, Inc.

Rollick, along with its subsidiary company AVALA, connects manufacturers, dealers and in-market consumers in the powersports, RV, marine and industrial equipment industries to deliver a seamless customer journey. Rollick's solutions include new customer acquisition, enterprise lead management, customer experience/loyalty and marketing automation. In addition, the company has rapidly built a national outdoor recreational vehicle buying network to include hundreds of dealers, over 80 manufacturers and an affinity partner network with access to over 150 million high-quality customers including members of organizations such as Sam's Club and AAA, policy holders of major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, members of the military, veterans and first responders. For more information, visit Rollick and AVALA.

