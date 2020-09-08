Rollick Reports an Acceleration of First Time Boat Buyers During the Heart of the Pandemic

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick, the leading marketing and customer experience service provider for the marine, powersports, and RV industries, has analyzed and released data on first time boat buyers entering the marketplace during the pandemic.

Based on Rollick data, the percentage of first-time boat buyers increased from 15% in Q2 2019 to 20% in Q2 2020. This represents a 33% Year-Over-Year (YoY) growth during the busiest quarter of the selling season. The data was collected from actual boat owners who purchased a boat from OEMs and dealers who participate in the National Marine Manufacturer Association's (NMMA) Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Program administered by Rollick.

"Demand for recreational boating increased as consumers looked for safe and fun ways to enjoy time with friends and family during the pandemic," said Mike Adams, Vice President of Marine Solutions at Rollick. "Most boat segments saw a measurable increase in first time buyers with Bowriders, Wake/Ski, Pontoon and Deck boats leading the way. Based upon survey responses, almost one out of every three new Bowriders was purchased by a first-time buyer. Wake/Ski boats, Pontoons and Deck boats saw first-time buyer growth of 28%, 38% and 25% respectively."

Rollick and its Aimbase Customer Experience platform provides independent collection, tabulation, and reporting of customer satisfaction data on behalf of the Marine Industry CSI Program and recreational boating industry. The program conducts two surveys with new boat and engine customers during the first year of ownership. The first survey is delivered after boat delivery, with the second sent nine months later. Together, the two surveys track customer satisfaction with the sales experience, delivery, service process and product quality.

Since the program's inception, new boat buyers have received over 900,000 surveys and more than 250,000 customers have taken the time to share their satisfaction with the new boats and engines they have purchased. To learn more about or to participate in the Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Awards, please visit http://www.boatsatisfaction.com/about/

About Rollick, Inc.

Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers and in-market consumers in the powersports, RV, marine and industrial equipment industries to deliver a seamless customer journey. Rollick's solutions include new customer acquisition, enterprise lead management, customer experience/loyalty and marketing automation. In addition, the company has rapidly built a national outdoor recreational vehicle buying network to include hundreds of dealers, over 80 manufacturers and an affinity partner network with access to over 250 million high-quality customers including policy holders of major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, members of the military, veterans and first responders. For more information, visit Rollick .

SOURCE Rollick

Related Links

https://gorollick.com

