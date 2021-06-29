Rollick to Give Network Dealers RollickDR with "Reserve Now" to Address Inventory Shortages

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick Inc., the leading relationship marketing technology provider for the Marine, Powersports, and RV industries, announced today that every GoRollick dealer in its network will now have access to the Reserve Now feature of its industry-first digital retailing solution for no extra cost through the end of 2021. RollickDR also contains integrated modules that allow users to view publicly available incentives and special offers, get a trade-in value estimate, schedule an appointment and use a payment calculator.

Since launching in April 2021, dealers using RollickDR report close rates that are 50% higher than a standard lead capture form. The tool also generates 87% more overall leads for dealers due to the many ways that a consumer can engage to buy the vehicle they're interested in. The pilot showed that 40% of users who submit a lead also complete a pre-qualification. Those customers who pass the pre-qualification check closed at a rate of 240% higher than a standard lead submitted by a consumer outside of the RollickDR tool.

"We've seen overwhelmingly positive results on RollickDR since launching the solution in early April," said Bernie Brenner, CEO of Rollick. "We have millions of members and employee groups through our strategic partnerships with trusted affinity organizations. They expect and appreciate the ability to provide more information to dealers while online when it improves their experience and speeds up the purchase process."

Existing GoRollick network dealers will have the tool added for no additional charge starting in July. Dealers interested in joining the GoRollick network can learn more by visiting https://gorollick.com/company/lets-talk.

RollickDR Testimonials

"Due to increased demand and the large amounts of inbound leads coming into our dealership daily, Rollick's Digital Retailing Solution is generating the highest quality, transaction-ready customers I've ever seen. The result is valuable time savings for me and my sales team," said Rick Santiago, Seminole Powersports.

"Giving customers the ability to build their deal online by estimating their monthly payments, pre-qualifying for financing, and scheduling appointments through Rollick's Digital Retailing solution is going to help my dealership streamline the buying process," said Patrick Green, Tobler Marina.

"Rollick's solutions bring a lot of value to our existing and conquest customers. The conversion process is smooth and consistently high on ROI, and Rollick's new digital retailing solution is empowering our sales team to sell more units in less time. The Rollick team is by far the best partner I have met in the RV industry," said Kristina Shrider, Giant Recreation World.

About RollickDR

Rollick's digital retailing solution provides a consolidated tool to help consumers gather detailed transaction information about a potential purchase and, when ready, provide all of the researched information to the dealer. With RollickDR, consumers can get pre-qualified for financing, review OEM & dealerships offers, estimate the value of a trade-in, schedule appointments, and reserve a vehicle in a simple interface that's embedded in the dealer's website.

About Rollick, Inc.

Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers, and finance and insurance providers with in-market consumers in the Powersports, RV, and Marine industries to deliver a seamless customer journey. Rollick's solutions include new customer acquisition, enterprise lead management, customer experience/loyalty, and marketing automation. In addition, the company has rapidly built its GoRollick.com outdoor recreational vehicle buying marketplace to include a nationwide network of dealers, over 100 manufacturers, and an affinity partner network with access to over 250 million high-quality customers including policyholders of major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, members of the military, veterans and first responders. For more information, visit Rollick .

