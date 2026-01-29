Roma Embassy in The Hague officially established for diplomatic relations

The Embassy is organised as a foundation and focuses on promoting mutual understanding, countering stereotyping, and safeguarding Roma identity as intangible cultural heritage. The gathering took place at the residence of De Rode Olifant in The Hague, where board members and invited guests convened.

"For us, this concerns a symbolic state, always operating within the legal frameworks of the countries in which we live," says initiator and treasurer Aleksandar Gavrilovic. The Embassy does not pursue political or territorial claims; its focus lies on dialogue and connection. "This includes education, culture, heritage protection and accurate representation."

These principles are set out in the Proclamation of The Hague, which further defines the role and positioning of the Roma Embassy.

This commitment to positive representation is embodied by Esmeralda Hrustic, representing a new generation. As a young Roma woman and notary-in-training, she was elected chair of the Embassy by the Roma community. "For me, it is important to demonstrate that women and young people can and want to take on this role. With this Embassy, we are taking a step together that has not been taken before. I am proud to be able to contribute."

From The Hague, work is underway to carefully develop and connect initiatives in other countries, with the Netherlands serving as a stable base for international coordination and cooperation. Gavrilovic adds: "The fact that this is possible here says something about the Netherlands; we feel supported in being able to develop this."

Secretary Orhan Galjus echoes the positive atmosphere:

"I am truly happy that, at this gathering, there are also various Dutch entrepreneurs and supporters who have confidence in our Roma initiative. This is genuinely a historic moment in which we enter the world in a different way."

The importance of a Roma Embassy is also underscored by external partners. Adriaan Kamphorst of Royal Joh. Enschedé — known for the production of high-security printed matter such as value documents and banknotes, and for its reputation for integrity and reliability — emphasised the importance of a recognisable and official point of contact for governments.

"We sincerely hope this will become a great success for all Roma tribes, and that they receive the recognition they deserve," Kamphorst stated.

The coming period will focus on building diplomatic relations for the Roma Embassy, further strengthening partnerships within the Roma ecosystem, and progressing towards the introduction of digital and physical Roma-ship. Through Roma-ship, individuals are given the opportunity to visibly and administratively affirm their cultural affiliation and heritage. In a subsequent proof of concept, attention will be directed towards supporting stateless persons and individuals whose status is incomplete or incorrectly recorded within national administrative systems in countries where Roma live as a diaspora.

First diplomatic step – October 2025

"Roma proclaim Sovereign Non-Territorial Roma State"

https://persportaal.anp.nl/artikel/a4f521b6-33c2-4a03-b8e1-0df72933b904/historisch-moment-roma-roepen-soevereine-non-territoriale-roma-staat-uit

Haarlem Proclamation – October 2025

https://order.perssupport.nl/file/pressrelease/60410c1d-a0dc-4a2b-815e-1f7b6e02062a/a4f521b6-33c2-4a03-b8e1-0df72933b904/ProclamatievanHaarlem.pdf

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869522/EN_Den_Haag_Proclamatie_3i_Atlas.pdf

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869521/NL_Den_Haag_Proclamatie_3i_Atlas.pdf

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2871940/RomaAmbassade_v2_ENG_OTT.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869520/Roma_Intelligence_and_Administration_Agency_RIAA.jpg

