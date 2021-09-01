Ron Halley to Speak at ACT Expo on Clean School Bus Technologies Tweet this

Halley, a 45-year veteran of the transportation industry, leads STA's Electric Vehicle (EV) Pilot Program and is responsible for designing and coordinating maintenance processes and facilities for STA's EVs throughout the country. Halley also oversees the company's alternative fuel program, in which he works closely with manufacturing and energy partners to expand the company's Green Fleet of lower-emission vehicles.

In his breakout session, Halley will shed light on how transportation providers like STA can balance their desire to reduce diesel emissions alongside capital needs, infrastructure upgrades and market roll outs. Halley will reiterate the importance of strategic partnerships and grants, demonstrating how STA's ongoing collaboration with the Los Angeles Water and Power Authority, Cummins, Bluebird, and Brett Beard of Beard Electric have helped make electric buses a reality for Los Angeles students as part phase one of the organization's EV program rollout. As the first market to receive EVs, STA adopted five battery-powered EVs into its fleet earlier this summer in Los Angeles, replacing five diesel buses in order to service private schools in the area including Harvest-Westlake.

Halley's team tracks battery life of the EVs on the road, monitors component life and collects other key data as the electric buses service LA. With electric fleets planned for urban, suburban and rural areas across the nation, this information will give STA actionable intelligence into EV performance in distinct operating environments and will allow the team to make more informed decisions as it incorporates EVs in other markets later this year.

"It's no surprise that school districts, parents, students and drivers are all eager to introduce more clean technologies. It's time we, as transportation providers, get serious about our environmental impact and begin exploring more eco-conscious options that are far better for the community, the students—and ultimately, the planet," said Halley. "Electric vehicles are a natural progression from propane and lower-emission alternatives and present a great opportunity for providers to minimize their environmental footprint without compromising performance or efficiency. At STA, we're are thrilled to implement EVs within our fleet and are exciting to be leading the industry in this area."

