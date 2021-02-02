Ron Pierce Joins Pain Specialists of America as President & COO

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pain Specialists of America, a management service organization providing administrative healthcare services to Central Texas Pain Center and Pain Specialists of Austin in the Central Texas interventional pain management market, is pleased to announce that Ron Pierce has joined its management team as President and Chief Operating Officer.

Ron Pierce is an experienced healthcare leader with over 30 years of experience across diverse medical enterprises ranging from private start-ups to public Fortune 150 companies, ranging in size from <$10 million to >$13 billion in annual revenue. Pierce has been involved in multiple emerging, early and middle-stage healthcare companies, with patient management experience across the spectrum of clinical health care delivery, including inpatient acute care facilities, outpatient physician-owned clinics, compounding pharmacies, drug infusion and wellness services. Pierce is also experienced in consolidating fragmented medical markets via merger, acquisition, and roll-up strategies, to develop national clinical care networks. Pierce was a pioneer in creating regional and national integrated clinical service platforms by acquiring and integrating numerous multi-specialty and single-specialty physician practices. He was VP Operations/COO at U.S. Oncology, and as CEO at Integrated Orthopedics, two well-known physician practice management companies.

According to Scott Budoff, Pain Specialists of America's Executive Chairman, "PSA is thrilled to have attracted a leader with Ron's experience and capabilities. We are certain that with Ron at the helm, we will be able to continue to achieve our goal to become the leading interventional pain management group in Central Texas."

About Central Texas Pain Center and Pain Specialists of Austin

Central Texas Pain Center and Pain Specialists of Austin are two leading interventional pain management group practices in Central Texas committed to treating patients suffering from all types of acute or chronic pain. Their 15 expert physicians develop treatment plans from a host of multidisciplinary approaches. Individualized treatment programs are designed to improve patients' quality of life, allowing them to return to normal daily functions as quickly as possible.

About Pain Specialists of America: Pain Specialists of America is a practice management company that provides management services to Central Texas Pain Center's and Pain Specialists of Austin's 17 interventional pain clinics and urine toxicology labs. Pain Specialists of America also manages two ambulatory surgical centers located in Austin and Killeen, TX, and provides management services to the Hunters Creek Pharmacy. Many of the physician leaders supported by Pain Specialists of America have trained at the nation's most prestigious medical centers in the country like Harvard Medical School, NYU Langone Medical Center, and the Cleveland Clinic. Pain Specialists of America works with its practice affiliates to provide best in class administrative support so that the physicians they support can focus on providing patients with exceptional interventional pain care by deploying best practices and the latest interventional pain treatments.

