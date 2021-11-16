Ron Richardson Joins Turvo as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN MATEO,Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo, provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, today announced that it has appointed Ron Richardson as Chief Revenue Officer.

Ron is a seasoned, dynamic, and visionary leader who brings over 22 years of experience in technology solutioning and sales leadership to Turvo. Ron is well known and highly regarded in the transportation community, and has worked with hundreds of major shippers, retailers, and 3PL's on digital innovation.

"We are excited to welcome Ron to Turvo's Executive Team as the company continues to expand, having doubled our customers and revenue for a second consecutive year in FY2021,'' said Scott Lang, Chairman and CEO, Turvo. "Ron brings extensive experience in building and leading successful sales teams that specialize in selling enterprise-scale supply chain, transportation, logistics, and ERP solutions, which will be instrumental to Turvo's next phase of growth."

Ron comes to Turvo from FourKites, where he was Senior Vice President, Americas. During his five-and-a-half-year tenure at FourKites, Ron spearheaded the company's growth, culminating in the addition of hundreds of Fortune 2,000 customers; raising a Series D funding round; and completing and integrating three strategic acquisitions.

In his role at FourKites and others previously, Ron has been at the forefront of most significant technology trends including SaaS, Big Data, AI, Predictive Analytics, and IoT. Ron has held previous leadership roles at Microsoft, Infor, Plex, and OpenText.

"In today's volatile supply chains, digital collaboration and execution are more critical than ever," said Ron Richardson, Chief Revenue Officer, Turvo. "Turvo is uniquely positioned to redefine what digital collaboration means in supply chains and extended ecosystems. It's not just about where freight is, it's about modern tools that allow me to execute and collaborate with all participants in the supply chain."

About Turvo, Inc.

Turvo provides the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real-time, and accelerate growth. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end solution to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo customers include some of the world's largest, Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. (www.turvo.com)

For media inquiries, please contact Samantha Foley at 214-263-3547 or [email protected].

SOURCE Turvo