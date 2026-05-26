Ron Simon and Associates Files the First E. coli Lawsuit Against The Kebab Shop and its Beef Supplier, Olympia Foods, in Orange County, California

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of KG a minor, by and through her father, Jeffrey Gogue, after consuming a beef kofta plate on April 28, 2026. Young KG thereafter initially developed diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and resultant dehydration, but her symptoms quickly worsened, forcing admission to Children's Hospital. KG was hospitalized for 17 days, undergoing several life-saving treatments. She remains in guarded condition after suffering acute kidney failure and development of hemolytic uremic syndrome.

The lawsuit comes after California's Department of Public Health ("CDPH") and

U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service ("FSIS") confirmed an investigation into an E. coli O157:H7 outbreak linking several illnesses to consumption of beef kofta to The Kebab Shops across California. According to both agencies, the beef was supplied by Olympia Food Industries, Inc., an Illinois corporation. CDPH officials have now identified at least 9 confirmed illnesses in the outbreak, including five hospitalizations. The victims ate at The Kebab Shop locations from March 27th through April 30th of this year.

According to Ron Simon, the nationally renowned E. coli food poisoning lawyer handling KG's case, as well as the cases of several other E. coli victims:

"E. coli O157:H7 is uniquely dangerous to children, with the potential to cause life-threatening Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, which is exactly what KG developed. Any consumer who ate at The Kebab in late March or April of 2026, should immediately contact a medical professional if they begin experiencing symptoms of E. coli infection."

He added: "Through this and other lawsuits we are going to make sure that all of the victims in this outbreak are fairly and fully compensated for their injuries, and that The Kebab Shop takes steps to prevent this from ever happening again."

Food Safety Attorneys Establish The Kebab Shop E. coli Claim Center

Mr. Simon and his law firm have established The Kebab Shop E. coli Claim Center to assist victims in the outbreak. The E. coli Claim Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901 or by going to the firm's Website, at https://www.ronsimonassociates.com/.

About Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon

Over the last 33 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases for victims across the United States. His work has resulted in numerous upgrades to food safety procedures in Fortune 500 companies and in legislation designed to protect consumers from dangerous food-borne pathogens.

Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Mr. Simon and his legal team have collected over $850,000,000 for their clients. His firm regularly publishes articles about food safety and litigation at www.foodpoisoningnews.com which are read by viewers in over 180 countries.

Through litigation, media commentary, and his food poisoning publications, Mr. Simon relentlessly challenges food manufacturers, distributors, and restaurants to do a better job in making our food safe.

For media inquiries or more information on The Kebab Shop E. coli outbreak and ongoing litigation, please contact Ron Simon directly at (713) 819-8116 or [email protected].

SOURCE Ron Simon & Associates