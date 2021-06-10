Ronald Green Joins Jones Walker Houston Office

Ronald counsels clients on a broad range of matters, including public and project financing, public-private partnerships, securities, debt restructuring, corporate governance and compliance, infrastructure, government relations, economic development, and related matters. He has represented clients from virtually every sector, including publicly traded and privately held corporations of all sizes in healthcare, banking and finance, construction, energy, hospitality, transportation, and other industries. Ronald has also advised nonprofit organizations, school districts, colleges and universities, and municipalities and government agencies. With extensive, firsthand policy development experience, he also helps clients formulate and present positions on key issues to lawmakers and regulators at the local, state, and national levels.

"We are very pleased to have Ronald join the firm," said Bill Hines, managing partner of Jones Walker. "His years of experience as an attorney and an elected official will be an asset to our firm and our clients."

Previously, Ronald served as a member of Houston's city council for six years, followed by another six years of service as the city controller and chief financial officer. Among many economic initiatives and his ongoing responsibilities in these positions, he led the issuance and refinancing of more than $15.5 billion in tax-exempt and $2.3 billion in taxable bonds, including more than $3.2 billion in conduit financing. Ronald also served as regional counsel for Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and as district counsel for the Texas Council of Alpha Chapters. He was an adjunct professor of public finance in the Barbara Jordan Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs at Texas Southern University.

Ronald earned his MBA from the University of Houston in 2008 and his JD from Texas Southern University in 1996. He is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia and Texas.

