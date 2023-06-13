Ronin Wealth Management Joins Cetera Advisors

Team overseeing $75 million in assets under administration serves high-net-worth clients, joins from LPL

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions can optimize professional control and value creation, announced today that the advisors of Ronin Wealth Management have joined Cetera Advisors. Managing Director and Wealth Management Advisor Marshall Thomas and Wealth Management Advisor Travis Venable were previously affiliated with LPL Financial and oversee approximately $75 million in assets for high-net-worth clients, as of May 31, 2023.

"We believe that successful wealth management begins with the end in mind – and we quickly learned that Cetera allowed us to tailor our experience to accomplish the end goals we have in mind both for our business and our clients," Thomas said. "We are encouraged by Cetera's customizable platform and feel Ronin will thrive at a more boutique-style firm that delivers industry-leading resources and support."

"Ronin's refreshing philosophy, coupled with Marshall's history of entrepreneurship and Travis' strength in advisory operation services, makes this firm an ideal fit with Cetera Advisors," said Brett Harrison, president of Cetera Advisors. "We welcome Ronin Wealth Management and look forward to collaborating to achieve success both for the firm and its clients."

Thomas and Venable, based out of Seattle, Wash., adopted the name "Ronin" from a feudal Japanese word referring to a samurai who had lost or left their master and, as a result, were not bound by any lord and were free to pursue their own objectives. That theme underpins the firm's mission, which includes never allowing corporate interests to rise above that of a client.

The acquisition of Ronin Wealth Management signals the second quarter as another strong one for Cetera's business development, following the firm's impressive $3 billion organic recruiting results in Q1.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 8,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $330 billion in assets under administration and $116 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

