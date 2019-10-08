WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Ronson-Brand-Tech-Torch-Recalled-by-Zippo-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Ronson Tech Torch Auto Start

Hazard: The Ronson Tech Torch can continue to produce a flame after the activation trigger is released into the off position, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ronson Tech Torch and contact the firm for instructions on receiving a refund in the form of a gift card.

Consumer Contact:

Ronson Tech Torch recall hotline toll-free at 800-407-0377 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at CR@RonsonRecall.com or online at www.RonsonRecall.com or www.zippo.com and click on Support at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 660,000 (in addition, approximately 98,000 were distributed in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves the Ronson Tech Torch Auto Start. The torch is a red utility lighter with a black rubber handle, black trigger and metal nozzle. It is packaged with a Ronson butane fuel can. Ronson is printed on top of the torch and Tech Torch is printed on the base of the product.

Incidents/Injuries: Zippo has identified 36 reports in the United States of the Ronson Tech Torch continuing to operate after being turned off, including one report of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Wal-Mart, Ace Hardware and other stores nationwide and online at Zippo.com and Amazon.com from February 2010 through July 2019 for between $30 and $40.

Importer: Zippo Manufacturing Company, of Bradford, Pa.

Manufactured in: Taiwan

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/index-eng.php?cat=4

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

