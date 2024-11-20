Roof Scientist founder Matt Snyder joins HomeFront Brands

Industry veteran welcomes opportunity to take proprietary system nationwide

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roof Scientist founder Matt Snyder is bringing 30 years of experience in the roofing industry to a wider audience as his company becomes the newest franchise offering for HomeFront Brands. Snyder's creative approach to roofing offers homeowners a less expensive alternative to replacing their old roof, making it a perfect expansion for HomeFront's franchise portfolio.

Roof Scientist's proprietary treatment centers around the product Cericade, which extends the lifetime of a treated roof by decades. This nano ceramic roof coating material is a revolutionary and well-timed entry in a market that is seeing costs expand drastically, as insurance coverage of roof damage contracts. Snyder said the product is making a big difference for his Milwaukee customers and is looking forward to seeing it offered nationwide.

"I've been able to offer my community an alternative to roof replacement that has long-term value," Snyder said. "As part of HomeFront Brands, other communities will benefit from Cericade through their far-reaching franchise program."

Moving the roofing industry towards more sustainable practices remains an important goal for Snyder and for Roof Scientist. As a certified Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) consultant, he is looking forward to the expansion of the brand to more franchise owners to whom sustainability and efficiency are important.

"Roof Scientist strives to disrupt current roof industry practices," Snyder said. "We provide a unique roofing protection system that offers low VOCs, long-lasting value, and sustainability support for homeowners. By joining the HomeFront Brands family, we're going to bring serious innovation to the roofing industry nationwide."

About Roof Scientist

Roof Scientist specializes in a proprietary roof fortification process that is extremely high in demand. Based on our research and experience, we felt that there was a need for a better, more functional, and simpler solution in the roofing industry than expensive roof replacements.

Using advanced techniques and nano-ceramic-based technology, we effectively protect, enhance, and fortify the original roof for a fraction of the cost.

About HomeFront Brands

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands – Roof Scientist, Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence and Yard Patrol Pros – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

