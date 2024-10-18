Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market to grow by USD 691.7 Million from 2024-2028, driven by strong demand in emerging economies, with AI driving market transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market size is estimated to grow by USD 691.7 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6.8% during the forecast period. High demand from emerging economies is driving market growth, with a trend towards development of environment-friendly roofing products. However, volatility in raw material prices poses a challenge - Key market players include 3M Co., ALTENLOH, BRINCK and CO. US INC., Apollo Roofing Solutions Ltd., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Bridgestone Corp., Carlisle Companies Inc., Dove Technology Ltd., Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Firestone Building Products Co. LLC, GAF Materials LLC, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Henry Co., Huntsman Corp., Johns Manville, OMG Inc., Paramelt Rmc BV, and Sika AG.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Two-component roofing insulation adhesives and One-component roofing insulation adhesives) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 3M Co., ALTENLOH, BRINCK and CO. US INC., Apollo Roofing Solutions Ltd., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Bridgestone Corp., Carlisle Companies Inc., Dove Technology Ltd., Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Firestone Building Products Co. LLC, GAF Materials LLC, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Henry Co., Huntsman Corp., Johns Manville, OMG Inc., Paramelt Rmc BV, and Sika AG

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

In developed economies such as Canada, US, and Germany, there is a growing trend towards constructing energy-efficient buildings with insulated roofing systems. Popular roofing systems include green roofs and cool roofs, which help reduce energy consumption and improve air quality. Roofing membranes are often colored white to reflect heat, contributing to energy savings. The increasing acceptance of these eco-friendly roofing solutions in both developed and developing regions is expected to drive the growth of the global roofing insulation adhesives market. This market expansion is a positive step towards reducing the carbon footprint of the construction industry and improving overall environmental sustainability.

The Roofing Insulation Adhesives market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing infrastructure development in sectors like gyms, swimming pools, and living standard enhancements. Panel and floor setting applications dominate the market, with epoxy, silicone, acrylic, and polyurethane being popular choices. Production costs and raw materials, including oil, impact pricing. Adhesives for various substrates like concrete, wood, metal, rubber, and roofing materials are in demand. Trends include bio-based adhesives, epoxy resins, and mechanical fastening systems. VOC emissions are a concern, leading to the popularity of waterborne and solvent-borne adhesives. High peel strength, low temperature flexibility, and durable sealing are essential for high-performance insulation. Flooring adhesives for residential, sports, and non-residential roofing applications require eco-friendly processes and biodegradable options. Key challenges include bleeding, staining, and discolouring, which impact the quality of bonds. High strength bonds and VOC compliance are crucial for meeting industry standards. Polyurethane, epoxy, and silicone adhesives offer excellent insulation properties, making them preferred choices for various applications.

Market Challenges

The global roofing insulation adhesives market relies heavily on raw materials sourced from the oil and gas industry. Crude oil price fluctuations significantly impact the cost of bitumen and polyurethane, key raw materials for adhesive manufacturing. Economic conditions shape market demand, with positive outlooks leading to stable demand and growth opportunities for bitumen and polymer foam adhesives. However, raw material cost volatility poses a challenge, as pricing structures vary by region and imports/exports influence costs. This uncertainty may impact the growth of the roofing insulation adhesives market during the forecast period.

The Roofing Insulation Adhesives market faces several challenges in the Building and Construction industry. Infrastructure projects like Gyms and Swimming pools require high-performance adhesives for Panel and Floor setting. Living standards drive the demand for durable sealing solutions with low VOC, especially in Residential roofing. Production cost and raw material availability, particularly for oil-based adhesives like Polyurethane, Epoxy, and Solvent-borne Acrylic, pose significant challenges. Adhesives for Mechanical fastening systems in various substrates like Concrete, Wood, Metal, and Rubber, must deliver high strength bonds and flexibility at low temperatures. Bio-based roofing adhesives made from Epoxy Resins offer eco-friendly processes and biodegradable floor adhesives. However, challenges include maintaining peel strength, preventing bleeding, staining, and discolouring. Industry trends include waterborne adhesives, which reduce VOC emissions, and eco-friendly processes. In non-residential roofing applications like Sports roofing, high-performance, and long-lasting adhesives are essential. The market must address these challenges while catering to the diverse needs of the industry, including the growing demand for luxury homes.

Segment Overview

This roofing insulation adhesives market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Two-component roofing insulation adhesives

1.2 One-component roofing insulation adhesives Geography 2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 APAC

2.4 South America

2.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Two-component roofing insulation adhesives- Two-component roofing insulation adhesives, introduced in the mid-1990s, offer advantages over one-component adhesives through their predictable curing time and compatibility with various insulation materials and deck types. These adhesives, consisting of part A and B components mixed during application, do not depend on ambient temperature or humidity for curing. Two-component roofing insulation adhesives can be applied via spraying or in bands, spaced 12 inches from the center, and are virtually odor-free, making them suitable for use in sensitive environments such as medical facilities, schools, and hospitals. The controlled reaction between the two chemical components ensures a quick setup and cure time, allowing for continuous application on large roofs using the extrusion method. In contrast, roofing insulation cartridges are ideal for small-scale applications. The benefits of two-component roofing insulation adhesives, including their fast curing time, compatibility with various materials, and odor-free nature, are driving market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Roofing Insulation Adhesives market encompasses a wide range of specialized adhesives designed for bonding insulation materials to various roofing substrates, including tiles, concrete, wood, metal, and rubber. These adhesives offer high strength bonds, ensuring durable sealing and preventing issues such as bleeding, staining, and discolouring. They are essential in various industries, including gyms and swimming pools, for floor and panel setting. With the increasing focus on infrastructure development and improving living standards, the demand for roofing insulation adhesives continues to grow. Epoxy resins are a popular choice due to their low temperature flexibility and ability to withstand mechanical fastening systems. Moreover, the emergence of bio-based roofing adhesives offers an eco-friendly alternative to traditional options.

Market Research Overview

Roofing insulation adhesives are essential components in the building and construction industry, used to ensure durable sealing and high strength bonds in various roofing applications. These adhesives prevent bleeding, staining, and discolouring, making them ideal for residential, sports, and non-residential roofing projects. They come in different forms, including floor adhesives and panel setting adhesives, catering to diverse roofing needs. Eco-friendly processes are increasingly being adopted in the production of these adhesives, with the emergence of biodegradable floor adhesives and VOC-emissions-reduced options. The demand for these adhesives is driven by the growing need for energy efficiency, improved living standards, and infrastructure development. Roofing insulation adhesives are available in various types, such as polyurethane, epoxy, silicone, acrylic, solvent borne, and waterborne. They are used for bonding insulation materials to various substrates, including concrete, wood, metal, rubber, and other roofing materials. The production cost of roofing insulation adhesives is influenced by raw materials, oil prices, and other production factors. The use of bio-based roofing adhesives and epoxy resins is gaining popularity due to their environmental benefits and enhanced performance. The market for roofing insulation adhesives is diverse, catering to luxury homes, gyms, swimming pools, and other applications requiring floor and panel setting. The peel strength of these adhesives is a critical factor in ensuring the longevity and effectiveness of the roofing systems.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Two-component Roofing Insulation Adhesives



One-component Roofing Insulation Adhesives

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

