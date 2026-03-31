Roofr Accelerates Growth Strategy with Appointment of Tech Veteran Dave Zinman as Chief Operating Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roofr, the leading all-in-one sales platform for roofing contractors, today announced the appointment of Dave Zinman as Chief Operating Officer. Zinman joins the executive team during a period of rapid scaling, arriving two months after the company named Kathy Arcano as its first Chief Financial Officer.

In this strategic new role, Zinman will play a key part in assisting Roofr's high-velocity growth engine, leveraging his experience to help align customer acquisition with long-term value.

Dave Zinman, new COO at Roofr

A Track Record of Massive Scale

Zinman is a seasoned entrepreneurial leader with a career defined by scaling SaaS, AI, and digital services through hyper-growth phases and significant exits. He has served as a founder, CEO, COO, and GM across several growth-stage businesses, giving him deep experience navigating the full arc of building and scaling companies from early growth through acquisitions and exits.

Most notably, Dave ran Yahoo's North American display advertising business, a $1.6B operation, demonstrating his ability to lead large-scale, revenue-generating organizations. He also served as COO at Quantcast, the global audience intelligence and measurement platform, and as President at Deputy, the workforce management SaaS company, where he helped scale the business through a high-growth phase.

"I'm incredibly excited to welcome Dave Zinman as Roofr's COO," said Richy Nelson, CEO of Roofr. "Dave has been advising us for a while and already deeply understands where we're headed. His experience founding companies, leading GTM at scale in PLG orgs, and operating through growth and exits is exactly what Roofr needs at this stage."

Strengthening the Executive Bench

The addition of Zinman, following closely on the heels of CFO Kathy Arcano's appointment, signals a significant maturation of Roofr's leadership. The company is positioning itself to not only dominate the roofing software market but to redefine how home improvement professionals manage their entire business lifecycle.

"The company and culture that Richy has built at Roofr is truly impressive," Dave Zinman added. "I look forward to scaling the market momentum that the team has already achieved."

Zinman holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a BA from Tufts University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude.

About Roofr

Roofr is the all-in-one platform built for roofers, by roofers. From high-accuracy aerial measurements and professional proposals to integrated payments and CRM tools, Roofr provides contractors with everything they need to win more jobs and grow their business.

SOURCE Roofr Inc.