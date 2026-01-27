Roofr Names Kathy Arcano as First Chief Financial Officer to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roofr, the leading all-in-one roofing business management platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kathy Arcano as its first Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Arcano joins Roofr at an exciting time in the company's growth, bringing 15 years of experience strengthening financial operations and developing scalable strategies at companies including Amazon, Greenhouse, and Flock Safety.

Arcano's expertise will help guide Roofr's financial strategy as the company scales partner integrations, expands RoofrCRM, and continues building the Operating System for Roofers. In her new role, Arcano will focus on strengthening financial systems and processes to support efficient, sustainable growth.

"I'm thrilled to join Roofr at such a pivotal moment in its growth journey," said Arcano. "I'm excited to partner with the team to scale responsibly, strengthen our financial foundation, and invest in the product and partnerships that drive long-term customer value."

CEO and Co-Founder of Roofr, Richy Nelson, expressed incredible optimism and enthusiasm, not just about Arcano's addition to the leadership team at Roofr, but about the future of Roofr as a whole. "Kathy's expertise in optimizing financial operations and driving growth in fast-paced environments makes her an invaluable addition to our team," said Nelson. "Her executive leadership will be instrumental as we scale and become THE end-to-end operation system in roofing."

Founded in 2015, Roofr is transforming the roofing industry with an all-in-one platform built to streamline every aspect of the roofing business. From instant estimates and aerial measurement reports to proposals, CRM, invoicing, and material ordering, Roofr gives contractors the tools they need to work smarter. Thousands of roofers across North America trust Roofr to simplify operations and grow their businesses.

Recognized as a top workplace, Roofr has earned accolades from Great Place to Work and Built In, including Top 100 Best Remote Places to Work, Top 50 Best Workplaces for Young Talent, and Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness. Roofr's software is also award-winning, earning G2's Grid Leader for Small Business and top rankings for ease of use and customer support—voted by real roofers.

