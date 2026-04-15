Roofr, Verisk Team Up to Help Contractors Submit Faster, More Accurate Insurance Estimates

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roofr, the all-in-one roofing CRM platform, today announced a new collaboration with Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading data analytics and technology provider to the global insurance industry, and its Xactimate® solution for property claims management that enables clients to deliver more accurate estimates and streamlined workflows that accelerate claims resolution. With this new product integration, contractors can now order Xactimate ESX file add-ons for any Roofr Report directly in the Roofr platform, enabling direct upload into Xactimate and eliminating the need to manually redraw roofs.

This product integration is designed to help roofing contractors and restoration professionals save time, drive operational savings, and improve accuracy on insurance claims-related jobs. According to Roofr's Roofing by the Numbers 2025 report, contractors using technology to streamline insurance workflows close jobs significantly faster and report stronger business performance.

"We're thrilled to offer Xactimate ESX measurement files through Roofr's collaboration with Verisk, bringing roofers and insurance industry professionals faster, more accurate roof estimates and unlocking new efficiency for their businesses," said Richy Nelson, CEO of Roofr. "It's another step toward our mission to be the trusted foundation for roofing professionals to build their success."

Roofr's Xactimate ESX add-on is available as a cost-effective way for contractors to generate insurance-ready files. Once ordered, Xactimate's ESX file is instantly accessible in the Roofr dashboard, ready for upload to Xactimate.

Key Benefits for Contractors:

Save time: Upload ESX files directly into Xactimate in seconds with no manual redraws required.

Upload ESX files directly into Xactimate in seconds with no manual redraws required. Save money: Flat-rate pricing ensures affordable access, with reports plus Xactimate ESX add-on

Flat-rate pricing ensures affordable access, with reports plus Xactimate ESX add-on Stay consistent: Get the same reliable Roofr Reports, now compatible with the industry's leading insurance estimating tool.

"Given that roofs account for more than one-third of property insurance claim costs and are one of the largest investments in a home, streamlining the roof claim experience is essential to support the policyholder experience," said Jason Love, vice president, Verisk Property Estimating Solutions. "This collaboration underscores the shared mission of both companies: empowering professionals including roofing and restoration contractors with tools that simplify workflows, improve claim accuracy, and support better outcomes for property owners."

About Roofr

Founded in 2015, Roofr is an all-in-one platform built to help roofing contractors grow their business. From aerial measurement reports to proposals, contracts, CRM, and material orders, Roofr streamlines every step of the job. Roofr's mission is simple: help roofers save time, close more deals, and run their business from a single place. Learn more at roofr.com.

SOURCE Roofr Inc.