Roofr Joins National Women in Roofing as Official Technology Partner for 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roofr, the complete CRM for roofing contractors, today announced it has become the Official Technology Partner of National Women in Roofing (NWIR) and one of few Diamond Level Sponsors for 2026. Through the collaborative partnership, Roofr brings hands-on support, resources, and meaningful visibility directly to the NWIR community.

Roofr announces partnership with National Women in Roofing.

NWIR is the roofing industry's leading advocacy organization for women in the trades, with chapters across North America dedicated to mentorship, education, and professional development. The organization has spent more than a decade building a community where women in roofing can connect, grow, and lead.

"Having a partner like Roofr in our corner means more resources, more visibility, and more support for the women who are building careers in roofing every day," said Katie Bodiford, NWIR Executive Director. "We're excited for what we'll build together in the months to come."

The commitment Roofr makes with this partnership–to both NWIR and the roofing industry in general–speaks to the company's belief that everyone should have an opportunity to find success in this field; Especially women. Roofr and NWIR will collaborate on chapter events, co-branded programming, and community activations designed to celebrate and empower women across the roofing industry.

"Women-owned and women-run roofing businesses are already using Roofr to run their operations — this partnership puts real resources and visibility behind that," said Sandy Sykora, VP of Marketing at Roofr. "We're proud to support NWIR and the community they've spent a decade building."

"We're proud to stand alongside NWIR and the incredible women helping drive this industry forward." said Richy Nelson, CEO of Roofr. "Roofr exists to help roofing businesses succeed — and that means showing up for everyone in the trade, at every level."

See what's coming this year at [nationalwomeninroofing.org] or follow @Roofr and @NationalWomenInRoofing on social media.

About Roofr

Roofr is the all-in-one platform built for roofing contractors. From instant estimates and digital proposals to CRM, payments, and material ordering, Roofr gives contractors everything they need to run and grow their business — without juggling five different tools. In 2025, contractors sent more than $5.27B in proposals and created 2.4M+ jobs through the platform. Roofr is trusted by thousands of roofing businesses across North America. Learn more at roofr.com.

About National Women in Roofing

National Women in Roofing is a volunteer-driven organization that supports and advances the careers of female roofing professionals - including those on the roof as well as manufacturing, design, sales and all levels of management/ownership.

Through a commitment to connect and elevate women in roofing, NWIR members contribute to the overall betterment and professionalism of the roofing industry.

SOURCE Roofr Inc.