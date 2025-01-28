Roofr Raises Series B Funding from TCV and ABC Supply to Expand Roofing CRM

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Roofr, we have always made it our priority to be people-first. We believe that starts with listening to our customers and our team. Since Roofr's inception in 2016, our team has focused on connecting with roofers, hearing their ideas and common frustrations, and building a product they want and need to help grow their businesses. We've spent late nights, early mornings, and weekends replying to Facebook comments in roofing groups, calling our users for feedback, and attending trade shows to get honest opinions on what we can do better. Guess what? It worked.

We have taken that feedback and moved quickly. We built an end-to-end roofing platform that is powerful, fast, and effective. We built scalable tools like measurement reports, lead capturing, proposals, payments, invoicing, material ordering, workflow automation, event tracking, job boards, customer communications, and much more. We spoke with experts, both in roofing and in technology, to make our platform easy to use and even easier to implement into everyday operations. Most importantly, we designed it to work the way a roofing business does, and priced it at a point we knew roofing businesses could afford. We focused on creating products and features that make roofers' lives easier, giving them more time back to reinvest however they saw fit. Many have scaled their businesses, some grossing millions since using the Roofr platform, and all getting more time back to spend with loved ones.

It may sound straightforward: "build what your audience wants to buy". It's simple in theory, yet hard to achieve. We saw other tech companies build too many features users didn't need, and we were adamant about not making the same mistakes. We spoke at length, debated, and challenged each other to build something that would feel natural to use every day, and be easier to use than roofers current methods. Now, over 12,000 roofing companies rely on Roofr, and as our customer base grows, so does our company, product suite, and customer expectations. That means more people, more decisions, and more at stake. There were two truths Roofr Founder & CEO, Richy Nelson, always held steadfast: the first, listen to your users no matter what; the second, create a culture where people want to come to work. With this investment, Roofr will continue to grow by these principles.

For us, a product is only as good as the people who build it. It's why we have focused so intently on hiring the right people. We don't prioritize fancy degrees or accolades. We prioritize great ideas, customer obsession, leaders with empathy, and individuals who think unconventionally. From 10 people to 150+, Roofr's culture has remained rooted in these values. Through dedication, patience, and careful intention Roofr has built a remote environment where people are excited to log in to work every day. By focusing on creating a world-class culture, we in turn have created a world-class product. Now, it's time to grow our team and platform faster than ever before.

In 2025, Roofr will become the leading operating system that every roofing company needs to scale their business. This round of funding was led by TCV, a venture firm that has supported category-defining companies like Netflix, Spotify, Facebook, Zillow, and Airbnb as well as vertical SaaS leaders like Toast and Clio. ABC Supply, Crosslink Capital, Euclid Ventures, MGFO, and i2BF have also contributed to this round of funding to help reach our goal of hiring talented people to deliver on our product roadmap faster than ever. This includes new products and features like canvassing, marketing, document builder, job costing, work orders, and more.

Tim McAdam, General Partner at TCV, shared the firm's enthusiasm for Roofr. "We sought out the opportunity to invest in Roofr because of the teams deep industry knowledge and their innovative, customer-first approach to building a roofing software suite filled with productivity enhancing products. We heard from many happy Roofr customers about the quality and breadth of Roofr's platform and are excited to support the company's mission of enabling these business owners to be more successful. We believe their technology and services will not only enhance the success of roofing businesses but also modernize the roofing industry."

With this funding, we plan to hire new teammates in product, engineering, sales, support, customer success, G&A, and marketing. It means big things are coming, and we're making it our number one priority to find the right people to help make it happen.

Interested in joining our team? Check out our open roles at roofr.com/careers or send your resume to [email protected] .

