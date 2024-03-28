Roomza Hotels announces Roomza Inner Harbor at Lord Baltimore opening in April 2024

BALTIMORE, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roomza, the innovative hotel startup known for personalized, tech-forward, hotel stays, has announced a collaborative venture with Rubell Hotels to introduce a distinct lodging experience within the Lord Baltimore Hotel. Set to open in April 2024, this initiative isn't just about transformation; it's an integration, adding a modern, exclusive offering to the historical ambiance of the Lord Baltimore.

The newly announced Roomza Inner Harbor at Lord Baltimore will feature 30 guest rooms, made into an individualized sanctuary using the company's signature personalization engine. The included offerings like silk pillowcases, a diverse selection of over a dozen religious texts, and dedicated on-site hosts, exemplifies the company's dedication to creating the most personalized hotel stays on Earth. This commitment to individuality was a key factor in the success of Roomza's recent opening in Times Square, which garnered rave reviews for its attentive and tailored service.

Curtis Crimmins, CEO and Founder of Roomza, commented, " We're beyond excited to launch this next destination for our brand, hot on the heels of our success in NYC. Charm City offers a unique backdrop for our personalized hospitality and Roomza is ready to surprise and delight visitors to Baltimore from around the world."

Roomza Inner Harbor at Lord Baltimore is not just a new place to stay; it's a new way to stay when visiting Baltimore. Guests who've stayed with Roomza in Times Square will arrive to a room as unique as them, their preferences having already been saved and implemented. As the industry observes, this partnership is poised to set a new standard in how historic hotels can embrace innovation while preserving their legacy and identity.

Sheila Wiegandt, Managing Director, Lord Baltimore Hotel said about the new venture, "For 96 years, the Lord Baltimore Hotel has served as a destination for incredible experiences. Partnering with Roomza creates yet another option for the hotel guest, supporting the hotel's initiative of entertaining, educating, and creating memorable moments."

This new tech-forward boutique hotel experience represents a thoughtful fusion of tradition and vision, promising a unique stay for guests who value both the historical context and the magic of personalized hospitality.

About Roomza:

Founded by Curtis Crimmins and Samantha Spring in 2021, Roomza is a New York-based technology company powering experiences that reimagines hospitality with a focus on flexibility and personalization. Through its strategic positioning, Roomza bridges the gap between the intimate experiences provided by short term rentals and the established offerings of legacy hotel chains. In addition to the launch of Roomza Inner Harbor at Lord Baltimore in Spring 2024, the brand operates Roomza Times Square at Pestana CR7 in New York City and licenses its innovative personalization software to hotels around the world.

About Rubell Hotels:

Founded in 1980, Rubell Hotels is a family-owned business well known for transforming architecturally significant historic hotels into affordable cultural hubs. Previous Rubell Hotels projects include the Albion Hotel in Miami Beach, Beach House Bal Harbour, Greenview South Beach and the Capitol Skyline Hotel in Washington, D.C. While guests of Rubell Hotels include luminaries from the fields of art, fashion, music and food, from Beyonce to Jeff Koons, the Rubell Family's core belief is that hotels should primarily be affordable, friendly, and unpretentious, a comfortable background for guests to express themselves and explore the city around them.

