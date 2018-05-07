Root Canal Awareness Week Celebrates The Superheroes Of Saving Teeth

The AAE released the video to kick-off the 12th annual celebration of Root Canal Awareness Week, an effort to educate the public about the benefits of modern root canal treatment and endodontists as the specialists in treating tooth pain and saving teeth.

In a recent survey of the public, 48 percent of respondents would make an appointment to see their dentist if they experienced tooth pain. Roughly half of respondents said if they were to feel tooth pain, they would only wait between two and six days to seek treatment. Another 23 percent said they would seek treatment that same day. Clearly, most people wish to resolve tooth pain very quickly, and that's exactly what endodontists are trained to do.

"Endodontists have at least two extra years of specialized training in root canal procedures, and are better equipped to handle the intricacies of different cases and potential complications that can occur," said AAE President Dr. Patrick E. Taylor. "In addition to using the most sophisticated technology, endodontists prioritize patient comfort, ensuring root canal procedures are virtually painless."

The AAE is encouraging the public to celebrate Root Canal Awareness Week, and teamed up with more than two dozen endodontic practices, supplying them with "superhero kits" filled with capes, t-shirts, hot-cold packs and more to give to patients and staff. Results of these efforts are being showcased on the AAE website and social media channels.

Patients are encouraged to share their root canal success stories to help the AAE spread the word about endodontists and the value of saving natural teeth.

For more information about the AAE and Root Canal Awareness Week, follow the AAE on Twitter at @savingyourteeth or search #RCAW. To find an endodontist in your area, use the Find an Endodontist feature at aae.org/find.

About the American Association of Endodontists

The American Association of Endodontists, headquartered in Chicago, represents more than 8,000 members worldwide. Endodontics is one of nine dental specialties formally recognized by the American Dental Association. The AAE, founded in 1943, is dedicated to excellence in the art and science of endodontics and to the highest standard of patient care. The Association inspires its members to pursue professional advancement and personal fulfillment through education, research, advocacy, leadership, communication and service. For more information about the AAE, visit the Association's website at aae.org.

Media Contact: Kimberly FitzSimmons

kfitzsimmons@aae.org | 312-266-7255 x3014

This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise™. For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/root-canal-awareness-week-celebrates-the-superheroes-of-saving-teeth-300643608.html

SOURCE American Association of Endodontists

Related Links

http://www.aae.org

