Rooter Hero Brings "Spread the Love" Pop-Up to Cultivate Coffee in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooter Hero invites the Phoenix community to start their morning with a little extra kindness at its "Spread the Love" pop-up event, taking place Thursday, February 19, beginning at 8:00 AM at Cultivate Coffee.

The first 50 people in line will receive a free cup of coffee (up to a $10 value). Guests will also have the opportunity to spin the prize wheel for fun giveaways, including free pastries, Rooter Hero capes, and other branded goodies.

The event is open to the public, and no purchase is required to participate.

A Hero Helps initiative, this pop-up is part of Rooter Hero's ongoing "Spread the Love" event series. Through these events, local Rooter Hero teams deliver small acts of kindness designed to brighten everyday moments and give back to the neighborhoods they serve—one cup of coffee at a time.

From simple surprises to meaningful connections, Rooter Hero's "Spread the Love" series reflects the company's commitment to service beyond plumbing.

Event Details at a Glance

What: Spread the Love Pop-Up Event

When: Thursday, February 19, starting at 8:00 AM

Where: Cultivate Coffee, 505 W Dunlap Ave, Unit E, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Who: Open to the public

Cost: Free (no purchase required)

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need to be a Rooter Hero customer already to participate?

No. This event is open to everyone; no purchase or prior relationship with Rooter Hero is required.

What is the Hero Helps division of Rooter Hero?

Hero Helps is Rooter Hero's community outreach division, focused on giving back through charitable projects, local support efforts, and kindness-driven initiatives like the "Spread the Love" series.

How can I find out when an event is happening near me?

Follow Rooter Hero on Instagram or Facebook for upcoming event announcements and local pop-ups.

About Rooter Hero

Rooter Hero is a trusted plumbing and drain services provider serving communities across California and Arizona. Known for fast, reliable service, Rooter Hero offers comprehensive plumbing solutions from highly trained, licensed professionals. Through its charitable division, Hero Helps, Rooter Hero invests in the areas it serves beyond service calls.

To learn more about Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, call 1-833-806-4057 or visit www.rooterhero.com . To learn more about Hero Helps, visit www.rooterhero.com/about-us/hero-helps . For current coupons and specials, visit www.rooterhero.com/coupons .

