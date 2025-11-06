Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air Attends the 44th Annual Northern California Facilities Expo

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air proudly participated in the 44th Annual Northern California Facilities Expo, held September 30–October 1, 2025, at the Santa Clara Convention Center. The event brought together facilities engineers, maintenance professionals, and sustainability experts from across Northern California to explore innovative solutions for building operations, maintenance, and energy management.

Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air booth at the Northern California Facilities Expo. Pictured left to right are Allie Lavoie, Peter Inunza, and Troy Thomas. They stand smiling behind the Rooter Hero display table, which features a prize wheel offering candy, mini flashlights, and a chance to win a free safety plumbing inspection.

At their interactive booth, the Rooter Hero team connected with attendees from industries including manufacturing, education, utilities, healthcare, and government. Visitors were treated to a spin on Rooter Hero's prize wheel, winning free candy, mini flashlights, and vouchers for a complimentary safety plumbing inspection.

"Participating in the Northern California Facilities Expo allows us to share our expertise with facilities managers and connect with other professionals in the industry," said Allie Lavoie, Vice President of Marketing for Rooter Hero. "We're proud to be part of a community focused on innovation, safety, and sustainability in building maintenance."

The Northern California Facilities Expo, now in its 44th year, continues to serve as a dynamic hub for education and collaboration. The event's free sessions and networking opportunities provide attendees with valuable insights into the latest products, technologies, and best practices shaping the future of facility operations.

About Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air

Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air is a leading commercial plumbing and drain service provider in California and Arizona. Known for its fast, reliable service and community-first approach, Rooter Hero takes pride in providing comprehensive, quality plumbing work designed to meet each customer's unique needs.

To learn more about Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, visit the company's website at https://www.rooterhero.com . To learn more about the company's fall specials, visit https://www.rooterhero.com/coupons . Contact: [email protected].

