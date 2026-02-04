Rooter Hero "Spreads the Love" This February With Community Giveback Events Across All Locations

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air is sharing the love this Valentine's season with the launch of its "Spread the Love" campaign, a month-long community appreciation initiative taking place throughout February.

All month, and in partnership with local coffee shops throughout Rooter Hero's service areas, Rooter Hero teams will bring their communities small acts of kindness designed to brighten everyday moments. Pop-up events will be held at coffee shops in La Habra, San Fernando Valley, San Diego, Phoenix, Bay Area, and Bay Area South communities.

Valentine’s Day–themed Rooter Hero Plumbing graphic featuring a smiling cartoon plumber dressed as Cupid with wings, holding a bow and heart-tipped arrows, standing beside the Rooter Hero Plumbing logo on a blue background with hearts.

The first "Spread the Love" pop-up will be hosted by Rooter Hero's La Habra team on February 10th, 2026, at 8:00 am, at AT230 Cars and Coffee, located at 230 E La Habra Blvd, La Habra, CA 90631.

At each "Spread the Love" event, Rooter Hero will:

Treat the first 50 customers to their morning coffee by issuing $10 gift cards to the host coffee shop

Host an on-site spin-the-wheel game where participants can win fun prizes such as pastries, Rooter Hero capes, and other branded giveaways

These pop-up events are meant to bring customers a moment of fun and joy as the Rooter Hero team taps into the spirit of Valentine's Day; no purchase or appointment required.

"The goal is to spread positivity, show appreciation to our local communities, and reinforce Rooter Hero's commitment to giving back in a fun, lighthearted way," said Katherine Conchas, Coordinator for Hero Helps, Rooter Hero's charitable division. "We want people to feel valued and appreciated."

The "Spread the Love" campaign reflects Rooter Hero's ongoing mission to be more than just a service provider by actively supporting other local businesses and the neighborhoods it serves. Through Hero Helps initiatives like this one, local Rooter Hero teams show up to give back to the communities they call home.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the "Spread the Love" campaign taking place?

The "Spread the Love" campaign runs throughout the month of February, kicking off with the first event on February 10th at AT230 Cars and Coffee in La Habra.

Where will these events be held?

Events will take place at local coffee in the Bay Area, Bay Area South, La Habra, San Fernando Valley, San Diego, and Phoenix. To find out when and where upcoming Spread the Love events will take place, follow Rooter Hero on Instagram or Facebook.

Do I need to be a Rooter Hero customer already to participate?

No. These events are open to the public, and no purchase or service appointment is required.

What kinds of prizes are available?

Prizes include pastries, Rooter Hero capes, and other branded giveaways while supplies last.

How can I find out when an event is happening near me?

Follow Rooter Hero on Instagram, Facebook, or visit www.rooterhero.com for updates and announcements.

About Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air

Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air is a leading provider of commercial and residential plumbing and drain services across California and Arizona. Known for fast, reliable service and a community-first approach, Rooter Hero offers comprehensive plumbing solutions delivered by licensed professionals. Through its charitable division, Hero Helps, and ongoing local outreach, Rooter Hero is committed to giving back to the communities it serves.

To learn more about Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, call 1-833-806-4057 or visit www.rooterhero.com . To learn more about Hero Helps, visit http://www.rooterhero.com/about-us/hero-helps. To keep up to date with Rooter Hero's current coupons and specials, visit www.rooterhero.com/coupons . Media Contact: [email protected]

