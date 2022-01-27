Roots Partners with YOOBIC to Build a More Connected Workplace

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC, the all-in-one digital workplace for frontline teams, today announced a new partnership with Roots, the premium outdoor-lifestyle brand, to drive excellence for 2,000 associates spread across its North America stores. Roots will use YOOBIC's mobile solutions to create a more connected, engaged, and fulfilling workplace for all employees, from the sales floor to the distribution center.

As part of a broader digital learning transformation initiative led by SVP, HR, Michelle Lettner, the partnership will forge a culture where all team members can stretch themselves and keep learning. YOOBIC's intuitive app-based training solution gives Roots associates instant access to gamified, bite-sized training content directly on their mobile devices, with no need to interrupt their workflow or log on to a desktop computer for training and support.

YOOBIC's unified mobile solution also includes powerful communication tools, empowering Roots to connect and engage stakeholders across the organization, from managers at HQ to frontline team members in retail outlets, distribution centers, warehouses, or their leather factory. With a social-media style user experience, YOOBIC's solution keeps Roots employees informed and motivated, with easy access to the latest corporate news and policies. Users can also easily share success stories and best practices with peers, ask and answer questions, and support and collaborate with one another.

"At Roots, we're committed to creating a positive workplace that empowers and engages all our employees on a daily basis," said Michelle Lettner, Roots SVP, HR. "We're partnering with YOOBIC because of the company's impressive track record in retail and its ability to deliver powerful features through a single easy-to-use mobile app. YOOBIC's solution gives us the connective tissue we need to keep our employees energized and in sync with one another."

"We deeply admire Roots' commitment to putting associate experience front and center," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO and co-founder at YOOBIC. "We designed YOOBIC with the goal of boosting frontline teams' connection with both managers and peers, and we're thrilled to be helping Roots to prove that connectivity is the ultimate driver of engagement and productivity."

About Roots

Established in 1973, Roots is a premium outdoor-lifestyle brand. We unite the best of cabin and city through unmistakable style built with uncompromising comfort and quality. We offer a broad range of products designed for life's everyday adventures, including women's and men's apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories, and kids, toddler and baby apparel. Starting from a little cabin in Algonquin Park, Canada, Roots has grown to become a global brand. We operate more than 100 retail stores across Canada, two in the United States, and ship to more than 60 countries worldwide via roots.com , our eCommerce platform. We also have more than 100 partner-operated stores and sell our products through leading third-party retail sites in Asia. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is an all-in-one digital workplace for frontline teams. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to work, learn and communicate - all in one place. With digitized task management, streamlined communications and mobile learning, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. 200+ global brands including Boots, Burgerfi, Lancome, Lacoste, Logitech, Peloton, Puma, Vans and Sanofi trust YOOBIC solutions to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve their customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC visit www.yoobic.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE YOOBIC