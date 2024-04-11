YOOBIC Dominates G2's Spring 2024 Report with No.1 Positions in Five Key Retail Execution & Task Management Grids and 113 Report Features

Top Recognitions by G2 and Fast Company Highlight YOOBIC as the Undisputed Leader in Retail Execution and Store Operations

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC , the AI-powered frontline employee experience platform behind many of the world's top retailers, today announced that it has received unmatched accolades from G2, the world's foremost software marketplace, outperforming industry peers. Based on reviews shared by real users, the new and expanded recognitions underscore YOOBIC's market-leading ability to deliver tangible, real-world benefits in driving frontline engagement, productivity, and innovation for retailers.

This notable advancement reaffirms YOOBIC's technological prowess in adapting to the dynamic requirements of modern retail operations and also highlights the company's position as the preferred choice for retailers looking to adopt or upgrade their frontline workplace technology to take their business to the next level.

YOOBIC ranked #1 in five key G2 categories, solidifying its position as the retail industry's leading frontline employee experience provider:

#1 Momentum Grid® Report for Retail Execution





#1 Grid® Report for Retail Execution





#1 Momentum Grid® Report for Retail Task Management





#1 Mid-Market Grid® Report for Retail Task Management





#1 Grid® Report for Retail Task Management

YOOBIC's intelligent retail execution and task management solutions, powered by AI, aim to digitize every facet of store operations, including daily checklists, store visits, communication, and learning. By streamlining these processes, YOOBIC simplifies the employee experience while providing businesses with real-time insights into operational execution and compliance. Additionally, the platform integrates health and safety routines, ensuring adherence to sustainability initiatives, display guidelines, and other policies and protocols, whether they are specific to a particular location or applicable across the entire organization.

"We are very grateful for the overwhelming support from our valued customers and the exceptional dedication of our incredible employees. Our journey to achieving such remarkable product reviews is a testament to the unwavering commitment and hard work of our team, coupled with the trust and loyalty of our customers," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO and co-founder of YOOBIC. "Together, we've created not just a product but an unparalleled experience in enhancing frontline employee satisfaction and engagement. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey, for believing in our vision and for helping us cement our status as the leading authority in the Frontline Employee Experience Platform space."

"The B2B software landscape is constantly evolving – and as the world's largest software marketplace, we have a direct lens into what's happening in real-time," said Chris Voce, VP of Market Research at G2. "G2 quarterly reports – rooted in the most recent customer feedback – are trusted by the 90 million software buyers visiting G2.com each year, and those featured in these reports have achieved the highest rankings out of thousands on G2."

As the retail landscape continues to evolve, YOOBIC remains at the forefront, driving the future of frontline employee experience. With its all-in-one capabilities and customer-centric approach, YOOBIC is poised for continued growth and success in the coming years.

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is an AI-powered frontline employee experience platform. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to communicate, learn, and work—all in one place. With streamlined communications, mobile learning, and digitized task management, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. 350+ companies around the world including MattressFirm, Michaels, GameStop, Lacoste, Lidl, Boots, Peloton, Pret, Puma, and Vans trust YOOBIC to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC, visit www.yoobic.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

