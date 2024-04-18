YOOBIC Seals Global Technology Partnership with UKG

Leading workforce solutions unite to help retailers create top-tier frontline employee experiences

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC , an AI-powered frontline employee experience platform, today introduced a new technology partnership with UKG , a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions for all people. With more than 350 technology and services partners, UKG provides one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems in the HCM industry focused on creating better employee experiences for all people to improve business outcomes.

With this collaboration, organizations that utilize both YOOBIC and UKG Pro Workforce Management – a culture-driven HCM suite designed to support larger organizations – benefit from a tight-knit integration that combines YOOBIC's employee communication, microlearning, and task management and UKG's staff scheduling and time management. Leveraging the combined power of YOOBIC and UKG, businesses will be able to increase operational efficiency and empower frontline teams with the tools and training they need to succeed and deliver enriched customer experiences.

"In today's rapidly evolving retail landscape, it's more important than ever to equip frontline employees with digital tools that allow them to work effectively and deliver exceptional customer experiences," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO of YOOBIC. "Our global partnership with UKG allows us to provide a comprehensive solution that simplifies operational and HR processes, boosts employee engagement, and ultimately drives profitability and growth."

UKG solutions are developed on the FleX platform , a modern technology platform purpose-built to support great workplaces. FleX Flow, a highly adaptable API framework, anchors UKG solutions in the flow of work where people need and want them most, and helps businesses connect existing IT with innovative or emerging applications to improve their workplace.

"Our partnership ecosystem helps us support our customers with seamless solutions that improve business outcomes and inspire people," said Mike May, vice president of technology partnerships at UKG. "Partners like YOOBIC allow us to extend our capabilities and deliver technology that elevates the workplace experience and meets the needs of people throughout their work-life journey."

According to Forrester's report, The Store Associate Tools Landscape, Q4 2023 , business and technology professionals working in retail say their organization's key actions to accelerate time-to-market include:

developing an adaptive workforce (48%),

leveraging digital ecosystems and/or adding new digital capabilities (41%), and

investing in employee experience to empower, inspire, and enable innovation (34%).

The YOOBIC and UKG partnership directly addresses these priorities by providing a digital workplace that lets frontline teams communicate, learn, and work more efficiently.

Key benefits of the YOOBIC and UKG collaboration include:

Digitized operations and streamlined processes . The partnership allows businesses to digitize their frontline operations, replacing manual processes with a mobile-first platform that enables real-time task management, communication, and reporting.

. The partnership allows businesses to digitize their frontline operations, replacing manual processes with a mobile-first platform that enables real-time task management, communication, and reporting. Enhanced employee engagement . With YOOBIC's mobile learning and communication tools, frontline teams can access training, company updates, and peer-to-peer knowledge sharing, all within a single app. This helps boost employee engagement, reduce turnover, and foster a culture of continuous learning and improvement.

. With YOOBIC's mobile learning and communication tools, frontline teams can access training, company updates, and peer-to-peer knowledge sharing, all within a single app. This helps boost employee engagement, reduce turnover, and foster a culture of continuous learning and improvement. Real-time visibility and analytics. YOOBIC's analytics dashboards provide real-time visibility into frontline operations, enabling managers to track performance, identify areas for improvement, and make data-driven decisions.

UKG customers can now enhance their frontline employee experience with a fully integrated YOOBIC platform offering available directly through the UKG marketplace.

YOOBIC is an AI-powered frontline employee experience platform. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to communicate, learn, and work—all in one place. With streamlined communications, mobile learning, and digitized task management, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. 350+ companies around the world including MattressFirm, Michaels, GameStop, Lacoste, Lidl, Boots, Peloton, Pret, Puma, and Vans trust YOOBIC to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC, visit www.yoobic.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

