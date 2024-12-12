Rosetta Stone Steps into the Ring with USA Boxing to Champion Language Learning

USA Boxing will use Rosetta Stone to collaborate more effectively and build deeper connections with the international boxing community

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosetta Stone , the world's leading language learning brand, today announced a partnership with USA Boxing , the national governing body for Olympic-style amateur boxing. The partnership will provide its members, many of whom are English language learners, with Rosetta Stone subscriptions to create language learning opportunities throughout the organization.

USA Boxing's mission is to promote and grow Olympic-style amateur boxing in the United States, inspire the tireless pursuit of Olympic gold, and enable athletes and coaches to achieve sustained competitive excellence.

In competitive boxing, collaboration between athletes, trainers and administrative staff is as vital as a powerful punch. USA Boxing understands this firsthand. With a diverse group of members, its teams often need to overcome linguistic barriers, whether competing at home or abroad. Recognizing that language is a powerful tool, USA Boxing joined forces with Rosetta Stone to improve communication internally and with the global boxing community. The partnership will ultimately strengthen the governing body's role in representing the United States internationally while opening new doors for its athletes after their boxing careers.

"USA Boxing strives to present its 65,000+ members the opportunity to develop, both inside and outside the ring," said USA Boxing CEO/Executive Director Mike McAtee. "We are ecstatic to be able to partner with Rosetta Stone to better communicate with our USA Boxing members and other national federations across the globe. While physical training is a critical component of our sport, it is paramount to provide ourselves, our members and our athletes the opportunity to grow through mental training as well. Partnering with Rosetta Stone allows us to do just that, and we are incredibly excited to achieve that goal while becoming proficient communicators along the way."

"We are excited to partner with USA Boxing because the best athletes understand the importance of training their minds as vigorously as their bodies," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning, Rosetta Stone's parent company. "By using Rosetta Stone, USA Boxing members will become more formidable communicators and global ambassadors for the sport, who are just as impactful outside the ring as they are within it."

A knockout language training program

Rosetta Stone is easy and convenient to use, making it perfect for the demanding schedules of USA Boxing athletes, coaches and staff. The platform breaks content down into activities as short as five minutes, so learners can build fluency anytime, anywhere. Recognizing that no language learning journey is the same, Rosetta Stone offers lessons for 25 languages that support a variety of linguistic goals.

Rosetta Stone's Dynamic Immersion method is the most intuitive way to learn a new language. The research-backed approach provides an immersive experience through audio spoken by native speakers, written words and real-world images. This helps people learn through context and reasoning rather than rote memorization, tapping into their innate ability to learn. Since speaking is also a vital part of language acquisition, Rosetta Stone excels at helping learners practice their target language while building conversational fluency. TruAccent —the platform's speech recognition technology—leverages machine learning to evaluate pronunciation in real time, helping learners perfect their accents and clearly communicate when speaking aloud.

The platform also features a variety of engaging activities that enrich personal language learning journeys. For example, Live Lessons are 25-minute live-streamed classes that cover topics with real-world or cultural relevance, such as how to describe people and food idioms. Through individual or small-group Tutoring sessions with native speakers, learners can practice holding conversations, ask questions and get personalized feedback.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone has dedicated itself to changing people's lives through the power of language for more than 30 years. The company's innovative digital solutions use advanced technology to help learners at home, in schools, and in workplaces achieve their language goals. By learning with Rosetta Stone, people experience the joy of being able to read, write, and speak 25 languages, and make deeper connections with the world around them. Rosetta Stone joined the IXL Learning family of brands in 2021. IXL Learning includes IXL, Dictionary.com, Thesaurus.com, TPT, inglés.com, FrenchDictionary.com, Wyzant, Vocabulary.com, ABCya, Education.com, Emmersion, and Carson Dellosa Education. Discover how IXL Learning's products are shaping the future of education by exploring its newsroom.

Press Contact

Eric Bates

IXL Learning

[email protected]

Zack Chavez

USA Boxing

[email protected]

SOURCE IXL Learning